IPL 2026 Start Date Announced, Set To Commence From March 28

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 28. The official schedule of the cash-rich league is yet to be announced.

As per reports, the IPL 2026 schedule will be announced in two phases due to the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

Key Highlights of Phase 1:

Duration: The first phase is expected to cover the first 13 to 14 days of the tournament (approximately 20–25 matches).

The Opener: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are slated to kick off the season.

The Venue: While Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is the likely venue for the opener, the BCCI is keeping a close eye on stadium readiness following the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The second phase of the schedule, containing the remaining fixtures and the playoff dates, will only be released once there is absolute clarity on the election calendar.

🚨 Announcement 🚨 Get ready! #TATAIPL2026 is all set to start from the 28th of MARCH! pic.twitter.com/RF4Ixvo1J5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

More to Follow…