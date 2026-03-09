IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?

Indian Premier League’s host broadcaster, Star Sports, confirmed that the IPL will kick off on 28th March. However, the final call on the list of fixtures is yet to be taken. It is generally the trend in the IPL that the defending champions play in the first game. Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year-long wait after they defeated Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to be crowned champions in 2025.

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will be getting bigger as the number of matches is set to increase from 74 to 84 in 2026. RCB, looking to defend its title, could kick off the tournament on the 28th of March. Where they will play their first game is yet to be seen. The Karnataka-based side ran into controversies after their trophy tour in Bengaluru claimed 11 lives.

IPL 2026 Schedule

It was confirmed by Star Sports that the season would be kicking off on the 28th of March. The business end of the IPL, the playoffs will be played from the 26th of May onwards, with the final taking place on the 31st of May.

It was also confirmed that Qualifier 1 and the final will take place in Bengaluru. This is a major difference from the previous seasons, where the venue hosting the final is the host of Qualifier 2 and not the first. The venues for Qualifier 2 and Eliminator have not been decided, but they are likely to be held in Ahmedabad or Raipur.

RCB vs PBKS as first IPL 2026 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be expected to take the field for the first match of the season. However, their opponents for the clash have not been finalized. Multiple reports suggest that it could be a repeat of the previous edition’s final, with Punjab Kings being the opponent.

IPL 2026 schedule to be released in two phases

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release the fixtures and officially announce the dates for IPL 2026 in two phases. The Indian board will be releasing the schedule in two phases owing to state elections during the traditional IPL season. Once the dates for state elections are finalised, the schedule of the second phase of the IPL will be released.

