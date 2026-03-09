IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora putin Beverly Hills Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora putin Beverly Hills Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora putin Beverly Hills Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora putin Beverly Hills
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora putin Beverly Hills Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora putin Beverly Hills Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora putin Beverly Hills Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora putin Beverly Hills
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?

IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?

IPL 2026 Schedule: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off on the 28th of March. Multiple reports suggest that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings are expected to play in the opening encounter in a repeat of last season’s final.

RCB was crowned champions in IPL 2025 for the first time. Image Credit: X/@RCBTweets
RCB was crowned champions in IPL 2025 for the first time. Image Credit: X/@RCBTweets

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 9, 2026 15:55:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?

Indian Premier League’s host broadcaster, Star Sports, confirmed that the IPL will kick off on 28th March. However, the final call on the list of fixtures is yet to be taken. It is generally the trend in the IPL that the defending champions play in the first game. Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year-long wait after they defeated Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to be crowned champions in 2025.

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will be getting bigger as the number of matches is set to increase from 74 to 84 in 2026. RCB, looking to defend its title, could kick off the tournament on the 28th of March. Where they will play their first game is yet to be seen. The Karnataka-based side ran into controversies after their trophy tour in Bengaluru claimed 11 lives. 

IPL 2026 Schedule

It was confirmed by Star Sports that the season would be kicking off on the 28th of March. The business end of the IPL, the playoffs will be played from the 26th of May onwards, with the final taking place on the 31st of May. 

You Might Be Interested In

It was also confirmed that Qualifier 1 and the final will take place in Bengaluru. This is a major difference from the previous seasons, where the venue hosting the final is the host of Qualifier 2 and not the first. The venues for Qualifier 2 and Eliminator have not been decided, but they are likely to be held in Ahmedabad or Raipur.

RCB vs PBKS as first IPL 2026 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be expected to take the field for the first match of the season. However, their opponents for the clash have not been finalized. Multiple reports suggest that it could be a repeat of the previous edition’s final, with Punjab Kings being the opponent. 

IPL 2026 schedule to be released in two phases

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release the fixtures and officially announce the dates for IPL 2026 in two phases. The Indian board will be releasing the schedule in two phases owing to state elections during the traditional IPL season. Once the dates for state elections are finalised, the schedule of the second phase of the IPL will be released. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | ‘Don’t Focus on How the Story Started, Focus on How It Ended’: Sanju Samson’s Coach on His T20 World Cup 2026 Rise

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 3:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Don’t Focus on How the Story Started, Focus on How It Ended’: Sanju Samson’s Coach on His T20 World Cup 2026 Rise

“Zero Civic Sense” : Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Face Backlash for Lying on Podium After T20 World Cup 2026 Final

‘Paani Pilaane Ka Kaam Hai’: Mohammed Siraj Gives Funny Reply When Asked About His And Kuldeep Yadav’s Role | Watch Video

‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026 Begins: Apply For 560 Posts At upsssc.gov.in

‘It Just Makes Stupidity Louder’: Trisha Slams Parthiban After ‘Sit At Home’ Remark Faces Backlash, Actor Apologizes

Did Israel Use White Phosphorus In Lebanon? Human Rights Watch Warn Of Chemical That Ignites Buildings And Burns Flesh

IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?

Was US Unhappy After Israel Struck 30 Iranian Fuel Depots? White House Goes ‘WTF’ ‘As Apocalyptic Scenes In Tehran Raise Concerns

What Is Force Majeure? Why Bahrain’s Oil Giant Bapco Declares This Clause After Tehran Strikes Hit Key Gulf Refinery Amid Iran-US-Israel War

‘Pressuring Us To Follow Sharia Law…’ Khushi Mukherjee Gets Slapped On The Road In Dubai, Alleges Stalking As She Expresses Her Odeal While Crying In New Video

How Long Will The Iran, US-Israel War Last? What Israeli Military Planning And US Signals Reveal About The Possible Timeline Of Middle East War

Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics

Hathras Horror: Two Boys Aged 10 and 12 Rape 9-Year-Old Class 4 Girl After Luring With Promise of Berries, Victim Later Informed Family

IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?
IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?
IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?
IPL 2026 Kicks Off on March 28: Could RCB vs PBKS Repeat Last Season’s Epic Final as the Opening Match?

QUICK LINKS