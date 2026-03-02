LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Iran-UAE War: PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai, Set to Miss All England Championships in Birmingham | Badminton News

PV Sindhu remains stranded in Dubai due to Iran-UAE conflict-led travel disruptions, casting doubt over her All England Championships participation in Birmingham. Lakshya Sen and other Indian shuttlers are now set to lead the charge.

PV Sindhu (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 2, 2026 12:22:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will miss the All England Championships. Sindhu has stranded in Dubai amid the US bombing of Iran and the resultant air space closure in the Gulf region. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and the Indian player was slated to play Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the opening round. 

BWF is also keeping a close watch, maintaining “real-time oversight of the situation and stand ready to assist delegations experiencing delays or route changes.” “This includes reviewing and preparing potential contingencies within the competition schedule should any players experience delayed arrival,” it said.

India’s top men’s singles contender Lakshya Sen and rising youngster Ayush Shetty, have reached without any travel issues. While Lakshya has drawn world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China, Ayush is up against Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan in the opening round.

More to follow…

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: All England ChampionshipsPV Sindhu

Tags: All England ChampionshipsPV Sindhu

