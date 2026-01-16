Is Virat Kohli Coming Back To India? Star Cricketer And Anushka Sharma Buy 5.1-Acre Alibaug Land For A Massive ₹37.86 Crore: Reports

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Make Alibaug the Ultimate Celebrity Playground with Mega 5.1-Acre Land Deal

The Bollywood queen Anushka Sharma, along with cricket king Virat Kohli, has once again caused a stir, purchasing a jaw-dropping 5.1 acres of land in Alibaug for ₹37.86 crore, according to reports. The already-famous coastal town now sees the celebrity couple asserting their reign with luxury estates. The vast land, situated in Zirad village, was reportedly bought from Sonali Amit Rajput, director at Samira Land Assets Pvt. Ltd, and includes two adjoining plots, hinting at massive developments in the future.

The transaction was no trifling matter, approximately ₹2.27 crore in stamp duty underscored its serious nature, and Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, reportedly handled all formalities for the couple. Fans and media alike are imagining the luxurious getaways and breathtaking views they might enjoy. With each high-profile purchase, Anushka and Virat don’t just acquire land, they set trends, raise benchmarks, and turn Alibaug into the ultimate luxury playground.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Expand Alibaug Empire, Over 13 Acres of Luxury Land

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely making Alibaug their personal playground! This is not the first time they have indulged in a luxury land spree, they took about 8 acres in two different deals for ₹19.24 crore from Samira Habitats, which is part of the same group that made their latest purchase.

They have already built a glamorous yet peaceful coastal vacation home on those plots, combining Bollywood glitz with tranquil nature. With this new purchase of 5.1 acres, the couple now holds more than 13 acres of prime property in Alibaug, marking themselves as trendsetters in India’s luxury property market.

Virat Kohli's Alibaug Moves Spark Hopes Of A Star-Studded Return To India! Could it be that Virat Kohli is planning a big homecoming? Fans are all abuzz! The cricket king is not only on vacation but also staking his claim in India's luxury playground with over 13 acres of picturesque Alibaug coastline, purchased alongside Anushka Sharma. Kohli, who had been taking time off and spending moments in idea deu during matches, has now stormed back to the top, ranking high again after his recent stellar innings. His form is back, and Indian cricket fans are already in awe, pleading with the superstar to reconsider retirement. Just imagine him swapping airport lounges for sunrise cricket nets on his own lawn or relaxing in a luxurious beach house with Anushka, the plots, the palm trees, everything screams, "We are here to stay." It's not just land, it's a tantalizing hint that the superstar might return full-time. (With Inputs From Reports)