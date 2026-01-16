Is Virat Kohli Coming Back To India? Star Cricketer And Anushka Sharma Buy 5.1-Acre Alibaug Land For A Massive ₹37.86 Crore: Reports

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Make Alibaug the Ultimate Celebrity Playground with Mega 5.1-Acre Land Deal
The Bollywood queen Anushka Sharma, along with cricket king Virat Kohli, has once again caused a stir, purchasing a jaw-dropping 5.1 acres of land in Alibaug for ₹37.86 crore, according to reports. The already-famous coastal town now sees the celebrity couple asserting their reign with luxury estates. The vast land, situated in Zirad village, was reportedly bought from Sonali Amit Rajput, director at Samira Land Assets Pvt. Ltd, and includes two adjoining plots, hinting at massive developments in the future.
The transaction was no trifling matter, approximately ₹2.27 crore in stamp duty underscored its serious nature, and Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, reportedly handled all formalities for the couple. Fans and media alike are imagining the luxurious getaways and breathtaking views they might enjoy. With each high-profile purchase, Anushka and Virat don’t just acquire land, they set trends, raise benchmarks, and turn Alibaug into the ultimate luxury playground.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Expand Alibaug Empire, Over 13 Acres of Luxury Land
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely making Alibaug their personal playground! This is not the first time they have indulged in a luxury land spree, they took about 8 acres in two different deals for ₹19.24 crore from Samira Habitats, which is part of the same group that made their latest purchase.
They have already built a glamorous yet peaceful coastal vacation home on those plots, combining Bollywood glitz with tranquil nature. With this new purchase of 5.1 acres, the couple now holds more than 13 acres of prime property in Alibaug, marking themselves as trendsetters in India’s luxury property market.
