Home > Sports > Ishan Kishan Celebrates India Return With Record-Tumbling Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ishan Kishan Celebrates India Return With Record-Tumbling Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Jharkhand captain and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan notched up a hundred in just 33 balls against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture

Ishan Kishan (Photo Credits: X)
Ishan Kishan (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 24, 2025 13:26:18 IST

Ishan Kishan Celebrates India Return With Record-Tumbling Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan celebrated his India return with a brilliant hundred against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. The left-handed batter notched up a ton in just 33 balls and eventually scored 125 off 39 balls. He struck 14 maximums and 7 fours.

It has been a batters day out in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Earlier, Bihar captain Sakibul Gani struck a century in 32 balls and Ishan followed him next to complete the milestone in 33 deliveries.

While Ishan played an aggressive knock, Jharkhand batting unit smashed the Karnataka bowlers all around the park in Ahmedabad. Virat Singh who had been in brilliant form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continued his sublime touch in the One-Day tournament as well and scored 88 off 68 balls. Apart from him, vice-captain Kumar Kushagra (63 off 47) and opener Shikhar Mohan (44 off 79) also made valuable contributions as Jharkhand posted 412/9 in 50 overs.

Abhilash Shetty picked up four wickets for his side in 10 overs for 72 runs. 

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 1:24 PM IST
Tags: Cricket ishan kishan jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ishan Kishan Celebrates India Return With Record-Tumbling Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

