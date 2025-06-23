Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Home > Sports > Ishan Kishan Smashes 87 On County Debut For Nottinghamshire

Ishan Kishan Smashes 87 On County Debut For Nottinghamshire

Ishan Kishan kicked off his County Championship stint with Nottinghamshire by smashing 87 off 98 balls against Yorkshire. Facing bowlers like Dom Bess and Will O’Rourke, Kishan played a fearless knock, marking a strong start to his English campaign.

Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a fiery 87 off 98 balls on his County Championship debut for Nottinghamshire against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.
Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a fiery 87 off 98 balls on his County Championship debut for Nottinghamshire against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 19:55:48 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan kickstarted his County Championship campaign with Nottinghamshire with a fiery half-century against Yorkshire on Monday.

On Monday, Kishan played against a Yorkshire bowling unit featuring international level talent like England’s Dom Bess and New Zealand’s Will O’Rourke in his trademark fearless style.

He scored 87 in just 98 balls, with his knock consisting of 12 fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 88.77.

Kishan signed for Nottinghamshire, on a short-term deal covering two County Championship fixtures, according to ESPNcricinfo. This made him eligible for selection for theChampionship fixtures against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge and Somerset in Taunton.

The left-hander is serving as Kyle Verreynne’s replacement while the World Test Championship-winning South African is away playing a two-Test series in Zimbabwe.

Kishan has played two Tests for India, scoring 78 runs in three innings with a fifty. His most prolific format is ODIs, scoring 933 runs in 27 matches and 24 innings at an average of 42.40, strike rate of 102.19, with a century and seven fifties and best score of 210.

In 32 T20Is for India, he scored 796 runs at an average of 25.67, with a strike rate of 124.37, with six half-centuries and best score of 89.

After losing out his central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year, Kishan regained it for this year, being placed in the C-grade category. He headed into the Championship with a decent Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 354 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.40, with a strike rate of over 152, with a century and a fifty.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Tyrese Haliburton Exits NBA Finals Game 7 With Lower Right Leg Injury, Pacers’ Hopes Dented

Tags: ishan kishannottinghamshire
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?