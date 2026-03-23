ISL 2025-26: Braian Sanchez Double Sinks Inter Kashi as Bengaluru FC Secure 3-1 Away Win

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC moved to fourth in the ISL standings on Sunday, 22 March. Sanchez delivered a strong second-half performance as BFC scored three goals to defeat Inter Kashi 3-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The Blues came to Kolkata with a specific goal – dominating through constant pressure from the start. They applied tight pressure right from the first whistle, controlling the pace and limiting Inter Kashi’s chances.

Ashique Kuruniyan created early tension by forcing a save within the first ten minutes. The visiting teams intensity continued to build, leading to a breakthrough in the 20th minute. It was clear by then that their strategy had paid off, Kashi struggled to keep up and the defense stayed solid. At the same time forward play found open spaces consistently.

After intercepting a loose ball in the final third, Kuruniyan shifted gears and unleashed a venomous strike into the top corner, giving the Inter Kashi keeper no chance.

Despite the early setback, the home side refused to crumble. Inter Kashi grew into the contest as the half progressed, finding pockets of space on the break. Their perseverance was rewarded seven minutes before the interval when Alfred Planas pounced on a close-range opportunity to tuck the ball home, sending both sides into the tunnel on level terms at 1-1.

The second half saw Renedy Singh’s men regain their composure, dominating the central corridor through Sirojiddin Kuziev and Sanchez. While Sunil Chhetri missed a narrow chance to restore the lead, Inter Kashi remained a threat through the pace of Prasanth Mohan.

The Blues doubled their lead in the 69th minute. A whipped-in set-piece caused a goal-mouth scramble in the Kashi box; amidst the chaos of a failed clearance, Sanchez showcased his predatory instincts to head the ball into the back of the net.

If Inter Kashi lacked defensive focus, they missed a chance to tie the game. In stoppage time, a backline mistake allowed Sanchez to find space. The midfielder saw the keeper out of position and netted in from far away. His second goal sealed the result. Defense faltered when pressure rose. The win was decided in the final moments as Sanchez’s strike made it official.

While the three points solidify Bengaluru FC’s position as genuine title contenders, the defeat leaves Inter Kashi rooted toward the foot of the standings, with their defensive frailties once again proving to be their undoing.

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