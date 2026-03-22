IPL 2026: KKR Sign Vidarbha’s Saurabh Dubey as Akash Deep’s Replacement

IPL 2026: As the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season approaches, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have moved quickly to address a mounting injury crisis in their bowling department. The franchise has officially signed 28-year-old Vidarbha pacer Saurabh Dubey to replace Akash Deep, who was recently ruled out of the entire tournament as per Cricbuzz.

The news follows another Cricbuzz report from March 21, which first detailed the unfortunate sidelining of Akash Deep. To fill the void, KKR has looked toward the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP), securing the services of Dubey, a towering left-arm fast bowler who brings a unique point of difference to the Knight Riders’ pace battery.

A High-Potential Addition

Despite being 28, Dubey is a familiar name in the domestic circuit and high-performance setups. He was a member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in 2022, though a mistimed injury prevented him from making his debut. He also gained international exposure in 2019 when he toured Bangladesh under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Subroto Banerjee, a former national selector who has closely monitored Dubey’s progress in Vidarbha, spoke highly of the recruitment. Banerjee highlighted Dubey’s ability to extract uncomfortable bounce and move the ball both ways, noting that his left-arm angle adds a strategic layer to the KKR attack. Having gone unsold at the Abu Dhabi mini-auction with a base price of INR 30 lakh, Dubey remained eligible for a call-up through the RAPP system.

The Search for Depth Continues

While Dubey’s arrival provides some relief, the KKR management still faces a significant selection headache. The franchise is also grappling with the loss of Harshit Rana, another key Indian pacer who has been ruled out for the season. According to a KKR official, the team has not yet decided on a replacement for Rana.

The internal sentiment within the camp suggests a struggle to find a domestic talent that matches Rana’s specific skill set and experience.

Rana isnt playing, and that hurts more because he was just named an India international across several formats. Right now, the team is working to bring in Dubey, who last played for Vidarbha in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had shown skills earlier during the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign.

KKR is facing a tough season ahead – adding Dubey is a risk since he hasn’t proven himself in big tournaments yet – Mainly when it comes to performing under pressure.

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