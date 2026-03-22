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Home > Sports News > ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi

ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi

A first-half blitz have left the Kerala Blasters reeling. Find out how Punjab FC scripted a historic milestone at the JLN Stadium.

ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi. Photo: X
ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 22, 2026 00:55:27 IST

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ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi

ISL 2025-26: Goals from Samir Zeljkovi, Bede Osuji and Dani Ramrez in the first-half allowed Punjab FC to defeat Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 easily in Match 40 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday, 21 March 2026.

Punjab FC moved up to fifth place in the table with eight points from five matches, while Kerala Blasters remained 13th with only one point from six outings. The win also gave Punjab their third consecutive victory in Kochi, making them only the second team in the league to reach this milestone. Samir Zeljkovic was named Player of the Match for his excellent display.

Kerala Blasters head coach David Català named an unchanged starting XI for the first time this season, while his opposite number Panagiotis Dilmperis made three changes, two of them enforced. Pramveer Singh came into defence in place of Pablo Renan Santos, Bede Osuji started up front for the suspended Nsungusi Effiong, and Muhammad Suhail returned to the XI in place of Leon Augustine.

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Punjab FC started with high intensity, pressing the opposition and putting their midfield and defence under sustained pressure, which paid off with an early breakthrough. Khaiminthang Lhungdim spotted the run of Samir Zeljković and lofted a pass into space, allowing the Bosnian midfielder to chest the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper before calmly slotting it into an empty net for his first goal of the season.

The home side were repeatedly guilty of conceding possession cheaply in midfield, and Punjab capitalised in the 18th minute. Hormipam Ruivah’s pass was intercepted by Samir Zeljković in a dangerous area, and the midfielder played a simple through ball to Bede Osuji. The Nigerian striker controlled it well before firing a left-footed shot past the outstretched arms of Arsh Shaikh to double the lead.

The Shers once again capitalised on sloppy play in the Blasters’ midfield. Zeljković intercepted the pass and quickly played it forward to Manglenthang Kipgen. The youngster then unleashed a curling left-footed effort from outside the box that beat the backtracking goalkeeper but rattled the crossbar and bounced back into play.

Dani Ramírez reacted quickest inside the box, pouncing on the rebound and heading the ball into an empty net before the defenders could recover, as Punjab carried a commanding three-goal lead into the second half.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with the Blasters continuing to concede possession in dangerous areas, though this time Samir Zeljković’s effort was kept out by the goalkeeper. At the other end, the home side began to grow into the contest, finally finding some rhythm. Kevin Yoke stood out with his lively dribbling on the wings, offering a spark in attack.

Kerala Blasters finally pulled one back just after the hour mark through Fallou Ndiaye. Naocha Singh tested Arshdeep Singh with a long-range effort following a cleared corner, and after the goalkeeper made the save, Jai Quitongo recycled the ball into the box. Ndiaye reacted sharply, attacking the delivery and powering a header past the goalkeeper.

The goal injected fresh momentum into the home side, evident in their increased attacking intent, while Punjab were content to sit deep and play on the counter. However, clear-cut chances remained scarce for the Blasters, as the Shers held firm to shut down their late surge. The only chance in the period came for Quitongo, whose shot was easily saved by Arshdeep Singh.

The night went from bad to worse for the Blasters as Marlon Roos-Trujillo was sent off for a second bookable offence in stoppage time, reducing them to ten men. In the end, the three first-half goals proved enough for Punjab FC to secure their second win of the campaign, while Kerala Blasters remained winless.

With ANI Inputs

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Tags: Bede OsujiFallou NdiayeIndian Super League Match 40isl 2025-26Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FCKochi Football NewsMarlon Roos-Trujillo Red CardPanagiotis DilmperisPunjab FC Victory Kochi

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ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi

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ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi

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ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi
ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi
ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi
ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Storm into Top 5; Kerala Blasters Languish in 13th After 3-1 Defeat in Kochi

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