‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

India vs South Africa ODI Series: India’s luck refused to turn at the toss on Wednesday in Raipur, where KL Rahul once again walked away disappointed after South Africa’s Temba Bavuma called correctly. The defeat at the coin toss marked India’s 20th consecutive loss in ODIs, a sequence that left even Sunil Gavaskar stunned.

Rahul’s Coin Kiss Fails; Odds Leave Experts Speechless

Ahead of the flip, Rahul jokingly kissed the coin, hoping to break the streak. But Bavuma’s call of ‘heads’ proved right, and a visibly resigned Rahul leaned in only to confirm the inevitable.

“Honestly, that’s the most pressure I’ve felt. We haven’t won a toss in so long. I’ve been practising, but clearly it’s not working,” he told presenter Ravi Shastri.

Broadcasters then highlighted the staggering statistic, “The probability of losing 20 tosses in a row? 1 in 10,48,576, a number that left Gavaskar in disbelief.”

Speaking with the media, the former India captain said, “Rahul said he’s been practising, but how can you predict what the opposition captain will call? Markram led the first game, Bavuma this one each may prefer different sides. How do you even try to work around that?”

Team Combination Unchanged; Proteas Make 3 Switches

India stuck with the same XI that won the series opener in Ranchi. South Africa, opting to bowl first after yet another successful toss, made three changes, bringing back Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi into the line-up.

