LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai donald trump india russia relations baba vanga Jimena Araya 200 IndiGo flights cancelled alcohol ban delhi security putin ai
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

India vs South Africa ODI Series: India’s luck refused to turn at the toss on Wednesday in Raipur, where KL Rahul once again walked away disappointed after South Africa’s Temba Bavuma called correctly. The defeat at the coin toss marked India’s 20th consecutive loss in ODIs, a sequence that left even Sunil Gavaskar stunned.

KL Rahul (Pic Credits: ANI)
KL Rahul (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 09:05:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

India vs South Africa ODI Series: India’s luck refused to turn at the toss on Wednesday in Raipur, where KL Rahul once again walked away disappointed after South Africa’s Temba Bavuma called correctly. The defeat at the coin toss marked India’s 20th consecutive loss in ODIs, a sequence that left even Sunil Gavaskar stunned.

Rahul’s Coin Kiss Fails; Odds Leave Experts Speechless

Ahead of the flip, Rahul jokingly kissed the coin, hoping to break the streak. But Bavuma’s call of ‘heads’ proved right, and a visibly resigned Rahul leaned in only to confirm the inevitable.

“Honestly, that’s the most pressure I’ve felt. We haven’t won a toss in so long. I’ve been practising, but clearly it’s not working,” he told presenter Ravi Shastri.

Broadcasters then highlighted the staggering statistic, “The probability of losing 20 tosses in a row? 1 in 10,48,576,  a number that left Gavaskar in disbelief.”

Speaking with the media, the former India captain said, “Rahul said he’s been practising, but how can you predict what the opposition captain will call? Markram led the first game, Bavuma this one each may prefer different sides. How do you even try to work around that?”

Team Combination Unchanged; Proteas Make 3 Switches

India stuck with the same XI that won the series opener in Ranchi. South Africa, opting to bowl first after yet another successful toss, made three changes, bringing back Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi into the line-up.

READ MORE: India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa Level The Series, Win By 4 Wickets

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 9:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricketer KL RahulIndia vs South Africa ODI Serieskl rahulodiODI Series

RELATED News

From Imran Khan To Shahid Afridi, Top 10 Cricketers Who Made A Stunning Comeback After Calling It Quits

Viral Video: Virat Kohli Dances, Celebrates Quinton de Kock’s Wicket With ‘Baba Ji Ka Thullu’ Gesture But Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar’

IND vs SA: Anushka Sharma Beams With Pride After Virat Kohli’s 53rd ODI Century, Shares Heartfelt Insta Story

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Unveiled, Comes With Tricolour On The collar, Rohit Sharma Says, ‘Now, with the World Cup Happening In…’

India T20I Squad For South Africa T20I Series Announced; Suryakumar Yadav Is Captain, Shubman Gill Is In But Subject To Fitness Clearance

LATEST NEWS

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes, Elite Thunderbirds Jet Bursts In Flames, Pilot Ejects – Video Captures Final Moments

Stock Market Today: Rupee Hits 90, FII Selling Looms, Nifty And Sensex Open Cautiously Ahead Of RBI Policy Call

‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

Donald Trump’s Crackdown On H-1B Visa: New ‘Censorship’ Vetting Rules Announced After $100,000 Fee Hike, Major Shock For Indian, Chinese Tech Workers

Navy Day 2025: Honoring the Strength & Bravery of the Indian Navy – History & Importance

Meesho IPO 2025: Price, Subscription, Ratings And GMP Hits ₹51 – Should You Invest?

Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

Stocks to Watch Today: Bank of Maharashtra, TATA Capital, JK Cement, ONGC, Cipla, RVNL, Reliance And Many Other In Focus

Putin In India Today: From Defence To Trade – What’s On Agenda As PM Modi, Russian President Hold High-Stakes Summit

School Holiday On December 4: These States Have Announced School Shutdowns, Check Full List

‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI
‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI
‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI
‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

QUICK LINKS