India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa Level The Series, Win By 4 Wickets

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa pulled off a stunning run chase to beat India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3. Chasing a big target of 359 runs, South Africa reached the mark comfortably due to the brilliant batting performances from Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, and Dewald Brevis.

Opener Aiden Markram led the run chase with a superb 110 runs from 98 balls. His innings kept South Africa steady even after an early setback. Quinton de Kock was dismissed for just 8 runs in the fifth over, but the visitors did not let the pressure affect them. Matthew Breetzke added 68 runs off 64 balls, while Dewald Brevis played a fast and fearless knock of 54 from only 34 balls. Their aggressive partnerships ensured that India never regained control of the match.

With this victory, South Africa equalled the record for the highest successful run chase against India in ODIs. The previous instance came on March 10, 2019, when Australia chased down the same target of 359 runs in Mohali.

South Africa also strengthened their reputation as one of the best chasing sides in the world. They already hold the overall world record for the highest successful run chase in ODIs. On March 12, 2006, in Johannesburg, they famously chased down 435 runs against Australia in 49.5 overs in what is still remembered as one of cricket’s greatest matches.

South Africa is the only team to have successfully chased more than 400 runs in an ODI. However, before Wednesday’s game in Raipur, their highest successful run chase away from home was 328 runs against Australia in Harare on August 27, 2014.

