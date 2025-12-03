LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa Level The Series, Win By 4 Wickets

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa Level The Series, Win By 4 Wickets

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa sealed the run chase with four wickets in hand and four balls to spare while pursuing 359. Earlier, Virat Kohli hit a record 53rd ODI hundred and Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up his maiden century.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI. (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI. (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: December 3, 2025 22:49:41 IST

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa Level The Series, Win By 4 Wickets

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa pulled off a stunning run chase to beat India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3. Chasing a big target of 359 runs, South Africa reached the mark comfortably due to the brilliant batting performances from Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, and Dewald Brevis.

Opener Aiden Markram led the run chase with a superb 110 runs from 98 balls. His innings kept South Africa steady even after an early setback. Quinton de Kock was dismissed for just 8 runs in the fifth over, but the visitors did not let the pressure affect them. Matthew Breetzke added 68 runs off 64 balls, while Dewald Brevis played a fast and fearless knock of 54 from only 34 balls. Their aggressive partnerships ensured that India never regained control of the match.

With this victory, South Africa equalled the record for the highest successful run chase against India in ODIs. The previous instance came on March 10, 2019, when Australia chased down the same target of 359 runs in Mohali.

South Africa also strengthened their reputation as one of the best chasing sides in the world. They already hold the overall world record for the highest successful run chase in ODIs. On March 12, 2006, in Johannesburg, they famously chased down 435 runs against Australia in 49.5 overs in what is still remembered as one of cricket’s greatest matches.

South Africa is the only team to have successfully chased more than 400 runs in an ODI. However, before Wednesday’s game in Raipur, their highest successful run chase away from home was 328 runs against Australia in Harare on August 27, 2014.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Edges Toward No. 1 After Passing Shubman Gill, How Close Is He Now to Dethroning Rohit Sharma in ICC ODI Rankings

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 10:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Crickethome-hero-pos-1indiaIndia vs South Africasouth africa

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa Level The Series, Win By 4 Wickets

QUICK LINKS