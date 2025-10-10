LIVE TV
Home > Sports > It's Official: Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma, Shares Unseen Vacation Photos

It’s Official: Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma, Shares Unseen Vacation Photos

Hardik Pandya confirms his relationship with Mahieka Sharma, sharing unseen vacation photos on Instagram. The couple, first spotted at Mumbai airport, set social media abuzz as fans celebrate their official romance.

Hardik Pandya makes it official! (Photo: IG/Hardik Pandya)
Hardik Pandya makes it official! (Photo: IG/Hardik Pandya)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 10, 2025 23:59:08 IST

It’s Official: Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma, Shares Unseen Vacation Photos

Hardik Pandya, the cricket player has finally opened up about his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, putting to an end speculation and social media talks over the last few weeks. Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians, revealed the relationship with a set of romantic holiday images, shared to Instagram, sending fans into a stir.

In one of the trending photos, Hardik is in a chill outfit, a black top and shorts, while Mahieka looks beautiful in a white top, delighting in her sun-kissed complexion during their trip to a beach. The warm photo shows the couple spending a romantic moment together, with Hardik’s arm wrapped around Mahieka’s shoulder – offering no room to question the status of their relationship.

The cricketer also shared a black and white still of the two standing together, arriving fashionable and confident. As soon as the post was shared, fan and celebrity social media streams were filled with heart emojis, congratulations and reactions.

As per sources close to the couple, Hardik and Mahieka have been dating quietly for a while, but this is their first public confirmation. The two first fueled dating rumors after seen together at the Mumbai airport last month. Now, these latest photographs seem to seal their relationship deal and Instagram-style.

From Natasa Stankovic to Mahieka Sharma: A New Chapter Begins

Prior to his affair with Mahieka, Hardik Pandya had been married to Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic. The couple got married during the COVID-19 lockdown and had a son, Agastya, before they separated last year. Hardik in a public confirmation accepted their joint choice to go their separate ways, terming it the “best decision” for both of them.

Since the breakup, Natasa has maintained a low profile, busy with parenting, whereas Hardik has been giving the third person treatment to relationship rumours until now. His most recent post not only confirms his new romance but also marks a new beginning in his love life.

Airport Glamour and Couple Goals

Complementing the confirmation, Hardik and Mahieka were seen Friday morning arriving at Mumbai airport together in a ₹4.57 crore yellow Lamborghini Urus SE. Both of them wearing matching black ensembles, they became the center of attention as paparazzi snapped their fashionable arrival. Hardik was seen safely walking Mahieka through the crowd, affirming their recently expressed transparency about the relationship.



The fans were quick to observe the undeniable chemistry of the two and similar looks, creating speculations over their compatibility and future together. Although neither has yet made a public statement beyond the Instagram post, what appears is clear Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are a couple.

With their glamorous looks and romantic social media introduction, the two have emerged as the newest celebrity power couple to take over headlines. Whether this is the start of a long-term relationship or a new public life is to be seen but one thing is sure, Hardik Pandya has gone official in classic star fashion.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 11:59 PM IST
It’s Official: Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma, Shares Unseen Vacation Photos

