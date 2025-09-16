Jaipur Polo Team crowned champions of Chinkara Cup
Home > Sports > Jaipur Polo Team crowned champions of Chinkara Cup

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 07:10:36 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16 (ANI): Jaipur Polo Team emerged victorious at the Chinkara Cup 2025, defeating Kognivera Stallions Polo Team in a thrilling final with a narrow 8-7 scoreline.

Played on Sunday, the final featured fast-paced action, where Jaipur showcased skill, teamwork, and composure under pressure. Lance Watson, the South African Polo legend, led the charge with six goals and last season’s top scorer, ably supported by Dino Dhankar and Angad Kalan, who contributed one goal each. The game also marked redemption for the Jaipur Polo Team, having lost to the same opponents in the final of the Army Commander’s Cup, a release said.

The win reinforced Jaipur Polo Team’s position as a dominant force in the Indian Polo circuit. The team displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, combining sharp attack and resolute defence. Lance Watson emerged as the second-highest scorer of the tournament with 15 goals to his name.

This win marks the beginning of what promises to be a great season for the Jaipur Polo Team, setting the tone for strong performances ahead.

Coming on the back of a loss in the Final of the Army Commander’s Cup and missing one of their key players, HH Jaipur Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the Jaipur Polo Team showed remarkable form in the Chinkara Polo Championship [06 Goals], registering an undefeated streak to secure their spot in the finals, the release said.

They began their campaign with a decisive 8-5 win over Gohilwad, with Angad Kalan leading the scoring. Building on that momentum, they defeated Haldighati 11-6.5 in a dominant performance, where Dino Dhankar and Lance Watson struck crucial goals to seal the win.

Their domination also continued in the semi-final, where they overcame V Polo Team with a massive scoreline of 7 – 2.5, securing a spot for them in the final. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: chinkara-cup-2025jaipur-polo-teamkognivera-stallionspolo-legendpolo-victory

