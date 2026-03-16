Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan Trolls Him Over ‘Kidney Touching’ Anniversary Post; Team India Pacer’s Two-Word Caption Goes Viral

Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, gave fans a hilarious moment on Sunday, celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. The couple who are known for their off-field fun and playful interactions caught fans’ attention again when Sanjana humorously trolled Bumrah’s two-word “Kidney Touching caption.”

On Sunday, Sanjana, who has over 2 million Instagram followers, shared two beautiful pictures of them hugging and laughing together on a cricket ground. Her caption was full of love,“No matter where life takes us, no matter how loud the world gets, there’s always this — you, me and a hug that feels like home. Five years married to my best friend. My favourite story, always and forever,” she wrote.

“No matter where life takes us, no matter how loud the world gets, there’s always this — you, me and a hug that feels like home. Five years married to my best friend. My favourite story, always and forever.”

Bumrah, meanwhile, posted two pictures of the couple laughing and enjoying a joyful moment, with Sanjana in a beautiful pink outfit. However, instead of a heartfelt caption, the star bowler simply wrote:

“Happy anniversary”

Sanjana couldn’t resist teasing him, commenting: “Kidney touching caption yaar.” Fans found the interaction hilarious, and her comment alone recieved more than 52,000 likes.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s Love Story

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married on March 15, Sunday but their love story started back in the 2013–14 IPL season, when they first crossed paths and found each other a little “arrogant”. Then the usual case of opposites attracting each other happened.

They started knowing each other well during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England, where work conversations slowly turned into love.

Also Read: ‘Learned a Lot From Rahul Dravid Sir’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Sights on Winning IPL 2026 For Rajasthan Royals

The proposal was straight out of a movie. During the 2020 IPL in the UAE, while staying in a strict bio-bubble, Bumrah decorated his balcony with candles and a cake, nervously nudging Sanjana outside until she realized he was proposing.

The couple then tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa a year later, celebrating with a mix of traditional Sikh and South Indian customs, keeping it private.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand. He took 4 wickets for just 15 runs, helping India win by 96 runs and secure their third T20 World Cup title.