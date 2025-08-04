Joe Root Drops Update On Chris Woakes’ Availability For Day 5 Batting In ENG vs IND 5th Test

As the fifth and final Test between England and India heads into its last day, both teams are still in the game. England require just 35 more runs to win, while India need four wickets to level the five-match series 2-2.

Bad Light Halts Day 4 with England in Sight of Win

Day 4 ended early due to bad light and rain, but not before a gripping session of Test cricket. England had looked comfortable at one stage, thanks to the brilliant centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook.

India clawed their way back with crucial breakthroughs in the second and third sessions. Akash Deep got Brook out just when he was threatening to take the game away. England were still favourites at that point, but things began to shift quickly.

Prasidh Krishna gave India hope by dismissing Jacob Bethell when England needed 42 runs. The turning point came when Prasidh got Joe Root caught behind with a sharp delivery, caught expertly by Dhruv Jurel diving to his right.

Chris Woakes’ Injury and ECB’s Statement

England were left with four wickets and the question of whether Chris Woakes would be available to bat. Earlier in the match, Woakes suffered a shoulder injury while trying to stop a boundary in the first innings.

The injury kept him from bowling, and the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed his absence from the rest of the Test.

“Chris Woakes set to play no further part in the fifth Test,” read the ECB’s statement.

Joe Root Says Woakes Ready to Bat if Required

Despite the injury, Joe Root shared a positive update about Woakes. According to Root, Woakes is prepared to step up if the team needs him on Day 5.

“You probably saw him in his whites in the dressing room, he’s all in, like the rest of us. It’s been that kind of series where guys have had to put their bodies on the line,” Root said during his Day 4 press conference.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that, but he had some throwdowns in here at one point and he’s ready if needed… Clearly, he’s in a huge amount of pain after what he’s been through. As we’ve seen from others in this series – a guy with a broken foot, guys taking all sorts of blows – it means a lot to him.

“It just shows the character and the kind of person he is, that he’s willing to put his body on the line for England. Hopefully he doesn’t have to, but if it comes to that, he’ll help us get across the line and win an incredible series,” he added.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Could Go Either Way

With England needing just 35 runs and India chasing four wickets, the stage is set for a thrilling finish at the Oval. The big question remains, will Woakes be required to bat?

His availability could make a big difference if the match goes down to the wire. Root’s words show the kind of fight and team spirit this English side is carrying into the final day.

All eyes will now be on Monday’s morning session, where every run and every ball could decide the outcome of this unforgettable Test series.

