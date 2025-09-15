Kadal Kondattam 2025: Tamil Nadu athletes seal dominance as India's premier Ocean Sports Festival concludes in style

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 (ANI): Athletes from the host state Tamil Nadu stamped their authority on the final day of Kadal Kondattam, India’s premier ocean sports festival, with a clean sweep of medals in all categories of Kitesurfing and Sea Swimming. Building on their 21-medal haul from the previous day, Tamil Nadu athletes clinched all 12 medals at stake on Sunday, concluding the festival in emphatic style.

The day featured Kitesurfing Men’s Open, Sea Swimming Men’s and Women’s Open, and Sub-Junior categories. Winners walked away with medals and cash prizes. The three-day festival was organised by Aqua Outback, under the leadership of former National Kiteboarding Champion Arjun Motha, with support from Tamil Nadu Tourism and the Government of Tamil Nadu, at the pristine Muthu Nagar beach, Thoothukudi.

The closing day also offered a vibrant cultural showcase, featuring live performances by local bands, friendly beach volleyball matches, Silambam –a traditional stick martial art of Tamil Nadu — and an array of local food stalls that delighted spectators.

In Kitesurfing, Karuppusamy produced a commanding performance to take first place, while Murugesh and Dylan Fernandez secured second and third, respectively. Notably, all three medalists train at the Aqua Outback Academy, highlighting the centre’s growing role in shaping ocean sport talent.

In Sea Swimming, the Men’s Open 200m race was won by F Infant Franson, with Vijay and Vishwanathan V K claiming silver and bronze. In the Women’s Open 200m event, D Annie took gold ahead of Vedika Sachin and K Shrutika. The Sub-Junior 100m category saw M. Shashanth, T. Kanish, and R. Kabilan secure the top three spots.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Arjun Motha, National Kiteboarding Champion and Founder of Aqua Outback, said, “I congratulate all the winners and participants who battled hard over the past three days. Competing in the ocean is never easy, especially when conditions are challenging, but the determination shown by the athletes was truly commendable. I am proud that, along with my team, we successfully delivered this event. My heartfelt thanks to Tamil Nadu Tourism, the Government of Tamil Nadu, and our sponsors–without their support, this would not have been possible. I hope this festival helps Tamil Nadu and India create new livelihood opportunities while nurturing young athletes who can shine in ocean-based adventure sports.”

Kadal Kondattam 2025 went beyond being just a sporting event; it evolved into a celebration of culture and lifestyle. Over three days, the festival brought together a Coastal Food Festival highlighting Tamil Nadu’s culinary traditions, Sunset Yoga sessions, Callisthenics and Strength Workshops, Beach Clean-Up initiatives, and thought-provoking Ocean Awareness programs. This seamless fusion of sport, culture, and sustainability ensured the festival left a lasting impression on participants and visitors alike.

Apart from the competitions, the festival was envisioned to strengthen the local economy and uplift coastal communities by encouraging tourism, generating employment, and involving Tamil Nadu’s fishermen community in the ocean sports movement. It also provided a meaningful platform to promote ocean conservation and advocate for sustainable coastal living. (ANI)

