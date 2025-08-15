Karun Nair Opens Up About Viral Photo Of Him Crying At Lord’s Balcony With KL Rahul: ‘As Players, You Can’t…’

Karun Nair has now spoken on the much-debated photograph on the India tour of England that saw him with KL Rahul at Lord. Against Nair it was a patchy series, 205 runs at 25.62 with only one half-century in the final Test at The Oval.

Karun Nair Denies Authenticity of Balcony Photo

His comeback as a right-hander was not a smooth one as he was dropped after the Old Trafford Test after giving poor show in previous games. Fan and critics alike cited missed opportunities, with some wondering whether he was able to take advantage of his second opportunity in the national set up.

As the series progressed one of the pictures doing the rounds on the social media looked to be of Karun Nair crying on the balcony of Lord with KL Rahul putting a hand on his shoulder to comfort him. This picture caused a massive outburst of emotion across the internet and was widely shared by all the cricket fans.

Nair has however now declared the picture to be a fake. “I think that’s an AI-created picture. I don’t think that happened. Obviously, we were sitting in the balcony, but that picture is not real at all. I think we should stop looking at these things,” he told RevzSports.

Karun Nair Urges Players to Ignore AI Manipulations

Nair proceeded to point out that such situations are not always controllable by cricketers. “I don’t think as players you can stop these things from happening, but from my end, I don’t think there’s any truth in that picture,” he added, making it clear that the viral image was misleading.

As Nair was coming under fire in his own performances, KL Rahul had a stellar tour of England. Rahul also scored an unthinkable 532 runs in 10 innings at an unthinkable average of 53.20 and the extra responsibility of being the senior batter at the top. His two centuries and two fifties gave India good starts.

KL Rahul Earns Praise from Karun Nair

Nair was flattered by the manner in which Rahul played resistance to the England new-ball attack. I was surprised at how he did this entire series. Nair further said he seemed to have arrived with an agenda, and how Rahul seemed to be ready to face the challenge of playing in English conditions.

“To make more than 500 runs as an opener in England is not an easy task and he did it so easily, at least to us”, said Nair. He told that Rahul can place India in a good position with his starts.

“For an opener to get over 500 runs in England, facing the new ball day in and day out is surely not easy, and he made it look very easy, at least to us,” Nair continued. He indicated that Rahul has emerged as a player who is fully in control of his game.

Karun Nair Confident of Rahul’s Continued Form

Expressing happiness for his teammate, Nair added, “The kind of starts he gave the team was amazing. I’m really happy for him, and I’m sure he’ll keep doing these things, recreating these starts.” He emphasised that Rahul currently looks like a player completely in control of his game.

According to Nair, Rahul is playing a free mind and is enjoying his time in the middle and is playing according to his style. And, he thinks, that is what makes his batting so successful, and why the opener will probably go on to deliver match-winning knocks in the future.

