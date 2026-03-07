Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Both teams have managed just one point between them, reflecting a disappointing start to the ISL 2025–26 season for Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC.

The two southern clubs will be eager to secure their first win of the campaign when they clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

While the hosts, Kerala Blasters, have suffered defeats in all three of their matches so far, Chennaiyin FC at least managed to salvage a draw against Odisha FC in their previous outing. After consecutive losses to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, that result offered a slight improvement for the visitors.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Saturday, 7 March 2026.

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Saturday, 7 March , 2026.

Where will the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 5:00 P.M. IST on Friday, March 6 2026.

