Kidambi Srikanth joins Hyderabad Pickleball League as Investor in Nandi Chargers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 14:45:07 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): India’s badminton star and former men’s singles World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth has officially joined the Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL) as an investor and partner in the franchise Nandi Chargers, as per a release from HPL.

His entry into the league adds world-class sporting pedigree and further elevates the profile of pickleball as it makes its debut in Hyderabad this October.

With more than a dozen international titles to his name, Srikanth has been a key figure in shaping India’s rise in world badminton. Now, his association with the Nandi Chargers brings that same champion’s mindset and competitive spirit to pickleball.

“I am truly excited to be part of the Hyderabad Pickleball League and to join hands with the Nandi Chargers. Pickleball is fast-paced, dynamic, and has everything it takes to connect with fans in India; it’s accessible, thrilling to watch, and highly competitive. What excites me most is the opportunity to bring my sporting experience into a new arena and to help raise the profile of this league. Being involved right at the start of this journey makes it even more meaningful, and I believe the Nandi Chargers can set the tone by being a team that competes with passion and pride,” said Kidambi Srikanth.

Anirudh Ponnala, franchise owner of Nandi Chargers, added, “We are delighted to welcome Srikanth to the Nandi Chargers family. His stature as one of India’s greatest badminton players brings immense credibility and energy to our team. Together, we aim to build a franchise that stands for excellence, competitiveness, and a winning spirit.”

The Hyderabad Pickleball League will feature eight franchise teams, with matches every Friday night from October 10 to November 28. With Srikanth joining forces with Anirudh Ponnala, the Nandi Chargers are set to become one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. (ANI)

QUICK LINKS