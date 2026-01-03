LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

KL Rahul started off the proceedings in a brisk manner for Karnataka against Tripura in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture but was dismissed for 35 after the wicket-keeper took a blinder

KL Rahul Get Dismissed. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)
KL Rahul Get Dismissed. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 3, 2026 14:33:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

You Might Be Interested In

KL Rahul was dismissed for an aggressive 35 off 28 against Tripura while playing for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after wicket-keeper Sentu Sarkar took a stunning catch off Ajay Sarkar. KL had pulled the short one from the pacer but he top-edged it and Sentu took a fine catch behind the stumps. 

While KL Rahul was dismissed after a brisk knock, Karnataka went on to post 332/7 in 50 overs. The side has been pretty dominant with the bat in this edition of India’s premier domestic One-day tournament. 

You Might Be Interested In







Devdutt Padikkal Continues Dominance

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal continued his dominance with the as he notched up yet another hundred in the List A format. The left-handed batter hit 108 off 120 balls, a knock decorated with three maximums and 8 fours. Apart from Smaran Ravichandran also chipped in valuable runs as he scored 60 off 82.







Abhinav Manohar remained unbeaten at 79 off 43. Later, Shreyas Gopal took on the opposition bowlers and hammered 29 off 15. Abhijit K Sarkar was the pick of the bowlers for his side as he scalped four wickets for 50 runs in 10 overs. 

Later, Karnataka bowlers began the proceedings well and picked up early wickets to reduce the side to 26/3. 

Also Read: Why Did Shubman Gill Miss The Match Against Sikkim?

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 2:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: devdutt-padikkalkl rahulteam indiaVijay Hazare Trophy

RELATED News

Will KKR Get Rs 9.20 Crore Refund For Mustafizur Rahman? Here’s What IPL Auction Rules Say

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Did Shubman Gill Miss The Match Against Sikkim?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hardik Pandya Scores 34 Runs In One Over; Notches Up A Ton Against Vidarbha | WATCH

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

India vs New Zealand Squad Announcement Today: From Rishabh Pant’s Snub Fears To Mohammed Shami’s Big Return, Key Selection Talking Points

LATEST NEWS

US Strikes Caracas: Could Venezuela Fight Back? A Closer Look At Its Army, Air Force And Missile Arsenal| Explained

Trump Wants Nobel Peace Prize But Bombs Nations: First Iran, Now Venezuela — Check Every Strike Ordered By His Administration

What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India’s Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final ‘Port Of Call’ In Muscat

KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

US Venezuela Conflict Explained: What Triggered The Latest Tension As Donald Trump Strikes Caracas

Instagram Update: Users Can Now Add Background Music To Carousel Posts, Follow These Simple Steps

Highway Turns Stage: 6 ‘Drunk’ Youths Dance On Car Roof, Leads To Long Traffic Jam; Police Slap Rs 67,000 E-Challan | Watch VIRAL Clip

US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

Reliance Jio Tops Telecom Charts With 1.2 Million Additions, Extends Lead Over Airtel For Ninth Straight Month

KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH
KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH
KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH
KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

QUICK LINKS