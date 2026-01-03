KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

KL Rahul was dismissed for an aggressive 35 off 28 against Tripura while playing for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after wicket-keeper Sentu Sarkar took a stunning catch off Ajay Sarkar. KL had pulled the short one from the pacer but he top-edged it and Sentu took a fine catch behind the stumps.

While KL Rahul was dismissed after a brisk knock, Karnataka went on to post 332/7 in 50 overs. The side has been pretty dominant with the bat in this edition of India’s premier domestic One-day tournament.

Another brilliant catch 🔥 Sentu Sarkar pulls off a terrific catch to get the big wicket of KL Rahul 👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/mOw4wlb21n#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/MXdctgmQ9W — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2026







KL Rahul Fans Since Morning : pic.twitter.com/CQkrjNWJ2w — 𝙎. (@KLfied_) January 3, 2026







KL Rahul is back to domestic in style. 😍🔥pic.twitter.com/xaSlmZmDLb — Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) January 3, 2026







Devdutt Padikkal Continues Dominance

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal continued his dominance with the as he notched up yet another hundred in the List A format. The left-handed batter hit 108 off 120 balls, a knock decorated with three maximums and 8 fours. Apart from Smaran Ravichandran also chipped in valuable runs as he scored 60 off 82.

Watch 📽️ Rampant Devdutt Padikkal’s excellent knock of 108(120) against Tripura 👌 His 4th 💯 in 5 matches in this #VijayHazareTrophy so far 🔥@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/YpEZzYHQZh — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2026







– Hundred in first match.

– Hundred in second match.

– Hundred in fourth match.

– Hundred in fifth match. DEVDUTT PADIKKAL IS RULING INDIAN DOMESTIC CRICKET 👑 He has 13 Hundreds & 12 Fifties from 37 Innings in List A Cricket. pic.twitter.com/ClXyuYKMeH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2026







Yet another 💯 for Devdutt Padikkal 👏 His 4️⃣th in 5 matches and 13th overall in List A cricket👌 What a tournament he’s having 🔥 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/mOw4wlb21n#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/CHaa44AMKe — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2026







Abhinav Manohar remained unbeaten at 79 off 43. Later, Shreyas Gopal took on the opposition bowlers and hammered 29 off 15. Abhijit K Sarkar was the pick of the bowlers for his side as he scalped four wickets for 50 runs in 10 overs.

Later, Karnataka bowlers began the proceedings well and picked up early wickets to reduce the side to 26/3.

