Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Did Shubman Gill Miss The Match Against Sikkim?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Did Shubman Gill Miss The Match Against Sikkim?

Shubman Gill missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Sikkim while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh scalped a five-wicket haul

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 3, 2026 13:26:05 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Did Shubman Gill Miss The Match Against Sikkim?

Shubman Gill missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture for Punjab against Sikkim due to illness, as per a Sportstar report. “Shubman reached Jaipur on Friday, and was looking forward to play the game, but late in the night, he was not feeling too well, so he advised to take rest,” Punjab coach Sandeep Sharma told Sportstar.

Sources also suggested that the right-handed batter was also suffering from food poisoning, and after consulting the team doctors, it was decided to keep Gill out of the game. 

“This morning, he was better, but keeping in mind the fact that there’s a packed schedule, we decided to rest him. He will certainly be available for the next game,” the coach said.

The Indian Test and ODI captain was earlier kept out of the squad for T20 World Cup and New Zealand T20I series. The decision came as a surprise to many as Gill had been the vice-captain for the side against South Africa in the shorter format. The T20 World Cup squad will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel has been named his deputy. 

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and middle-order batter Rinku Singh have been recalled. Ishan was rewarded for his exceptional performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he led Jharkhand to the maiden title. 

Arshdeep Singh Scalps Fifer

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was in an incredible form as he bagged a fifer for Punjab against Sikkim. Arshdeep rattled the Sikkim batting line up as the side was reduced to 50/6 before getting bowled out for 75. Palzor Tamang top-scored with 13 while Gurinder Singh and Md Saptulla were the only two other batters to reach the double-figure mark.







Arshdeep eventually returned with figures of 5/34 in 10 overs.

Later, Punjab chased down the target in just 6.2 overs and won by 10 wickets. Harnoor Singh scored 22* off 13 while Prabhsimran Singh remained unbeaten at 53 off 26.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 1:17 PM IST
Tags: arshdeep singhbccishubman gillteam indiaVijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Did Shubman Gill Miss The Match Against Sikkim?

QUICK LINKS