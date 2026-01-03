Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Did Shubman Gill Miss The Match Against Sikkim?

Shubman Gill missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture for Punjab against Sikkim due to illness, as per a Sportstar report. “Shubman reached Jaipur on Friday, and was looking forward to play the game, but late in the night, he was not feeling too well, so he advised to take rest,” Punjab coach Sandeep Sharma told Sportstar.

Sources also suggested that the right-handed batter was also suffering from food poisoning, and after consulting the team doctors, it was decided to keep Gill out of the game.

“This morning, he was better, but keeping in mind the fact that there’s a packed schedule, we decided to rest him. He will certainly be available for the next game,” the coach said.

The Indian Test and ODI captain was earlier kept out of the squad for T20 World Cup and New Zealand T20I series. The decision came as a surprise to many as Gill had been the vice-captain for the side against South Africa in the shorter format. The T20 World Cup squad will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel has been named his deputy.

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and middle-order batter Rinku Singh have been recalled. Ishan was rewarded for his exceptional performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he led Jharkhand to the maiden title.

Arshdeep Singh Scalps Fifer

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was in an incredible form as he bagged a fifer for Punjab against Sikkim. Arshdeep rattled the Sikkim batting line up as the side was reduced to 50/6 before getting bowled out for 75. Palzor Tamang top-scored with 13 while Gurinder Singh and Md Saptulla were the only two other batters to reach the double-figure mark.

Player of the Match 🏆 | Arshdeep Singh A devastating spell of 10–1–34–5, as Arshdeep Singh tore through the Sikkim batting line-up to set up a comprehensive win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Pure class with the new ball. 💥🏏@arshdeepsinghh || @BCCIdomestic #PlayerOfTheMatch… pic.twitter.com/FGwFxWa3yr — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) January 3, 2026







Total domination from Punjab 💥 A ruthless bowling display followed by a flawless chase powers Punjab to a 10-wicket victory over Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Arshdeep Singh ripped through the batting with a brilliant five-wicket haul, well supported by Mayank Markande… pic.twitter.com/jWoz5YEx51 — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) January 3, 2026







🚨 Arshdeep Singh’s Show in Vijay Hazare Trophy. 10/34/5 – He picked 5 wickets against Sikkim and gave just 34 runs. He is the most valuable asset for the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Hope he will continue his golden form Indian team 🔥🫡pic.twitter.com/4azKvxmaJm — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) January 3, 2026







Arshdeep eventually returned with figures of 5/34 in 10 overs.

Later, Punjab chased down the target in just 6.2 overs and won by 10 wickets. Harnoor Singh scored 22* off 13 while Prabhsimran Singh remained unbeaten at 53 off 26.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Scores 34 Runs In One Over; Notches Up A Ton Against Vidarbha