Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hardik Pandya Scores 34 Runs In One Over; Notches Up A Ton Against Vidarbha

India and Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated his Vijay Hazare Trophy return with a maiden hundred against Vidarbha on Saturday in Rajkot. Coming into bat at number 7, Pandya took on the bowlers and struck a brilliant ton to help his side put up a defendable total on the board.
Baroda were in a spot of bother at one stage after being reduced to 71/5 in the 20th over before captain Krunal Pandya along with his brother stitched a stand of 65 runs for the seventh wicket to provide some resistance. But Krunal’s departure for 23 off 50 saw the side in a trouble once again.
– He is playing first match in this VHT.
– He came to bat when Baroda 71/5.
– No batter crossed 30 runs mark.
– He smashed Hundred.
– He scored 133(93).
– He hits 11 Sixes & 8 fours.
But Hardik had other plans as he smashed the Vidarbha bowlers all around the park. He ended up getting 133 off 92 which included 11 maximums and 8 fours. Hardik hit five maximums and a four in one over against Parth Rekhade to score a total of 34 runs. The right-hander eventually notched up his century in 68 balls.
Vishnu Solanki also chipped in with 26 off 17 as Baroda ended the innings at 293/9 in 50 overs.
