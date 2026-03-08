La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table

La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table

La Liga: Lamine Yamal’s strike in the 68th minute proved to be the winner as Barcelona defeated Athletic Club, extending their lead over Real Madrid in the title race.

Pedri assisted Lamine Yamal for the winning goal in the 68th minute. Image Credit: X/@FCBarcelona
Pedri assisted Lamine Yamal for the winning goal in the 68th minute. Image Credit: X/@FCBarcelona

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 8, 2026 08:24:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table

Barcelona won a crucial clash away from home against Athletic Club, extending their lead over arch-rivals, Real Madrid, at the top of the points table. Chasing their 29th La Liga win, Barca are involved in a heated race to the title with 36-time champions, Real Madrid. Lamine Yamal’s goal in the 68th minute proved to be the solitary goal in the clash, helping the Blaugrana win all three points at San Mames Stadium. 

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Lamine Yamal continues to shine

18-year-old Lamine Yamal has been nothing short of a revelation for Barcelona in the last two years. The teenage sensation has shown time and again that he has the ability to win games like these on his own.

Yamal’s strike to break the deadlock at the 68th minute was assisted by 23-year-old Pedri. The 18-year-old took only a single touch to open some space on his left side before hitting it with his left leg to the upper edge of the far post. It was Yamal’s 19th goal of the season. 

You Might Be Interested In

Barcelona is four points clear of Real Madrid

Yamal’s goal came at a crucial juncture of the league stage as Barcelona retained their four-point lead over Real Madrid. Earlier in the week, Los Blancos won an important clash against Celta Vigo thanks to Fede Valverde scoring the winner in the fifth minute of injury time in the second half. 

What would put the Culers (Barcelona fans) at ease is that the Blaugrana won the clash, in spite of missing some of the regular starters. Hansi Flick decided to rest some of the regular starters, providing them with much-needed rest before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Newcastle United. The match against Athletic Club came only four days after Barcelona’s exit from the Copa del Rey. Pedri, Raphinha, and Fermín Lopez were on the bench at the start of the game for the visitors. 

Having won the title in the previous season, Hansi Flick’s side is now on course to successfully defend their title. With 11 games remaining in the season, a lead of four points could prove to be more than enough to win the title. 

Also Read: AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Japan Decimate India 11-0 in Record-Breaking Rout

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 8:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs New Zealand final Clash Live on TV And Online

IND vs NZ: Why India Can Lose T20 World Cup Final? It’s Not Ahmedabad! Real Reasons Explained

ISL 2025-26: Imran Khan Strike Hands Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Japan Decimate India 11-0 in Record-Breaking Rout

WATCH: Pakistan U19 Captain Farhan Yousaf Smashes Usman Tariq For Big Hits In PAK National T20 Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table

Kuwait International Airport Fuel Storage Hit By Iranian Drones; Authorities Urge Residents To Remain Indoors Amid Escalating US‑Israel‑Iran War

Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway’s Oslo Raises Fears Of Possible Attack Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Massive Fire Engulfs Tehran Oil Depot After Israeli Strikes — Scary Scenes Caught On Camera | Watch Video

Seven Days, Countless Strikes: US‑Israel‑Iran War Ends Week One with Missiles, Diplomacy, Global Shockwaves, and Leadership Reverberations

Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot

United We Stand: Netanyahu Honors Israel’s Defenders, Vows Full-Force Action Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

MEA Confirms Safe Return of 52,000 Indians Amid West Asia Crisis as Israel‑Iran Strikes Continue

Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits

Falling Debris Turns Fatal: Pakistani Driver Killed in Dubai’s Al Barsha as Middle East Conflict Escalates With Each Missile

La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table
La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table
La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table
La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table

QUICK LINKS