La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table

Barcelona won a crucial clash away from home against Athletic Club, extending their lead over arch-rivals, Real Madrid, at the top of the points table. Chasing their 29th La Liga win, Barca are involved in a heated race to the title with 36-time champions, Real Madrid. Lamine Yamal’s goal in the 68th minute proved to be the solitary goal in the clash, helping the Blaugrana win all three points at San Mames Stadium.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Lamine Yamal continues to shine

18-year-old Lamine Yamal has been nothing short of a revelation for Barcelona in the last two years. The teenage sensation has shown time and again that he has the ability to win games like these on his own.

Yamal’s strike to break the deadlock at the 68th minute was assisted by 23-year-old Pedri. The 18-year-old took only a single touch to open some space on his left side before hitting it with his left leg to the upper edge of the far post. It was Yamal’s 19th goal of the season.

Barcelona is four points clear of Real Madrid

Yamal’s goal came at a crucial juncture of the league stage as Barcelona retained their four-point lead over Real Madrid. Earlier in the week, Los Blancos won an important clash against Celta Vigo thanks to Fede Valverde scoring the winner in the fifth minute of injury time in the second half.

What would put the Culers (Barcelona fans) at ease is that the Blaugrana won the clash, in spite of missing some of the regular starters. Hansi Flick decided to rest some of the regular starters, providing them with much-needed rest before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Newcastle United. The match against Athletic Club came only four days after Barcelona’s exit from the Copa del Rey. Pedri, Raphinha, and Fermín Lopez were on the bench at the start of the game for the visitors.

Having won the title in the previous season, Hansi Flick’s side is now on course to successfully defend their title. With 11 games remaining in the season, a lead of four points could prove to be more than enough to win the title.

