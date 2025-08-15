La Liga Is Back! Here’s How To Watch All The Important Matches As Barcelona Defends Its Title, Check Full Schedule!

The La Liga 2025/26 also known as the La Liga EA Sports will be a roller coaster to football fans in India. The season commences August 15, 2025, and ends May 24, 2026, and will be completed after 380 matches in 38 matchweeks.

Who is streaming the matches this year In India?

Fancode will be the sole streaming network where people will find all the action of La Liga, as a multi year five season rights agreement was just signed and will start during this season. These live matches will be accessible by the fans through OTTplay Premium that acts as the digital doorway to the FanCode content.

When are the matches starting?

It all begins on August 15 with Girona vs Rayo Vallecano which will be live in India at 10:30 PM IST.

Some of the important matches

Barcelona vs Real madrid (El clasico)

The First leg on 27 th October to 2025 at Barnabeu and second at Camp Nou on 10th May 2026.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid (Madrid Derby)

The first leg is on September 28, 2025 at Metropolitano and the second leg is on 22nd march 2026 at Bernabeu.

Seville Derby, Real Betis vs Sevilla

First leg on December 1st 2025 at Sevilla and second leg on March 2nd 2026 at Betis.

La Liga and Barcelona

The team gets into the new season being the winnerr of the previous season, having won the title in 2024/25 and having a new coach, Hansi Flick. The most successful in history are Real Madrid (35), Barcelona (28) and Atletico Madrid (11). Besides being covered, FanCode in presence of the OTTPlay Premium offers live streaming, replays, and highlights hence making it an all inclusive ground to be the La Liga fan in India.

In a nutshell, in case you are missing Spanish football during this season, save the launch date in your calendar Aug 15th and be ready to have a full season of it as the best football of the season will be brought right to your screens.

