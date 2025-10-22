'LaLiga must be played in Spain' – Barca fans relieved after Miami game cancellation

VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA FANS REACTING TO CANCELLATION OF LALIGA MATCH SCHEDULED TO BE PLAYED IN MIAMI, U.S., AGAINST VILLARREAL RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (REUTERS-Access all) 1. STREET SHOP NEAR CAMP NOU STADIUM SHOWING BARCELONA MERCHANDISING 2. BARCELONA SHIRT HANGING ON SHOP 3. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA FAN FROM ITALY, SAMUEL PUGLES, 23, SAYING: "The league has to be played in Spain. Only the club would win, but I think the players would also suffer from exhaustion, long flights, and travelling back and forth." 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BARCELONA FAN FROM POLAND, LUKASZ GRZEBINSKI, 33, SAYING: “I think not everybody has extra money for a trip to Miami, you know? Here they can come to Villareal, or something like this… It’s not a problem for the fans but I think it’s better if they play here in Spain." 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BARCELONA FAN AND SOCCER COACH FROM UK, MICHAEL, SAYING: “I think is a great idea. I really think it’s something not considering the fans firsts. I heard they were some protests and I think it’s a good thing it’s been cancelled.” 6. (SOUNDBITE) (Catalan)PERE SANCHEZ, FCB SOCIO SAYING: “I'm sorry they didn't go there, to America. Look, they lost an opportunity to have more prestige, more… with Messi they already (already playing in the US) have prestige, if you go there with Barca it's even more.” 7. LAMINE YAMAL AND GAVI SHIRTS HANGING 8. STREET SHOP NEAR CAMP NOU STADIUM STORY: Barcelona fans welcomed on Wednesday (October 22) the decision to cancel the proposed LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami. The fixture, scheduled for the Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, was set to be the first LaLiga game held outside Spain and the first European league match staged abroad. "LaLiga reports that, following discussions with the promoter of the LaLiga official match in Miami, the latter has announced its decision to cancel the event due to the uncertainty generated in Spain in recent weeks," LaLiga said in a statement on Tuesday (October 21). Barcelona fans around the Camp Nou stadium said all league matches should be played in Spain, arguing fans should come first. But one supporter said an opportunity had been lost build La Liga's profile outside Europe. Although European soccer's governing body UEFA had approved the plan, it was still pending ultimate approval from FIFA. LaLiga players staged silent protests over the weekend by standing motionless at kickoffs, though these demonstrations were not shown in official television broadcasts, which displayed banners reading "Commitment to peace". LaLiga, which was set to begin selling the tickets for the game on Wednesday, maintains that the initiative complied with all regulations and would not have distorted the competition. (Production: Horaci Garcia)

