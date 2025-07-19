Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly

FC Red Bull Salzburg wrapped up their pre-season preparations with a narrow 1-2 defeat against English Championship side Derby County at Salzburg in Austria on July 18. In a competitive clash at home, it was Adam Daghim who netted Salzburg’s only goal, offering a second-half spark that nearly ignited a comeback.

The match marked Salzburg’s final friendly before kicking off their new campaign next Wednesday, and despite controlling much of the game, clinical finishing from the visitors proved decisive.

Early Control, But Costly Mistake

Salzburg started the match on the front foot, with Joane Gadou going close from a Kjaergaard corner in the 11th minute. However, it was Gadou’s unfortunate backpass that led to Derby’s opener, as Blackett-Taylor pounced to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Despite the setback, Thomas Letsch’s side stayed composed. Kjaergaard returned from a minor injury and helped drive the midfield alongside Adam Daghim, John Mellberg, and Jannik Schuster. But Derby struck again, this time through Kayden Jackson, who headed home on a counterattack to double the advantage.

Second-Half Spark from Daghim and Baidoo

The Red Bulls made nine changes at halftime, and it paid off quickly. Just three minutes after the restart, Adam Daghim fired in from an Edmund Baidoo pass to pull one back. Moments later, Baidoo nearly equalized but struck the crossbar.

The intensity briefly dipped after Derby’s substitutions, but Salzburg continued to push.

Late Chances Go Begging

As the game neared its end, Salzburg surged again. Alajbegovic, Onisiwo, and Kitano each had efforts in the 82nd minute, but none found the net. The final chance came in the dying moments, with Bobby Clark blasting over from close range.

Key Notes and Injuries

Maurits Kjaergaard, Adam Daghim, and John Mellberg returned to action after minor injuries. Salzburg were missing several key players due to injury, including Takumu Kawamura and Karim Konate. Youngster Lassina Traore featured, while Derby’s Andreas Weimann did not appear.

The focus now shifts to Salzburg’s season opener next week.

