LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Home > Sports > Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly

Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly

FC Red Bull Salzburg lost their final pre-season friendly 2-1 to Derby County. Despite dominating early, a defensive error and counterattack put Derby ahead. Adam Daghim scored in the second half, nearly sparking a comeback, but late chances were missed as Salzburg now turn focus to their season opener.

FC Red Bull Salzburg lost 1-2 to Derby County (Images Credit - X)
FC Red Bull Salzburg lost 1-2 to Derby County (Images Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 04:21:57 IST

FC Red Bull Salzburg wrapped up their pre-season preparations with a narrow 1-2 defeat against English Championship side Derby County at Salzburg in Austria on July 18. In a competitive clash at home, it was Adam Daghim who netted Salzburg’s only goal, offering a second-half spark that nearly ignited a comeback.

The match marked Salzburg’s final friendly before kicking off their new campaign next Wednesday, and despite controlling much of the game, clinical finishing from the visitors proved decisive.

Early Control, But Costly Mistake

Salzburg started the match on the front foot, with Joane Gadou going close from a Kjaergaard corner in the 11th minute. However, it was Gadou’s unfortunate backpass that led to Derby’s opener, as Blackett-Taylor pounced to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Despite the setback, Thomas Letsch’s side stayed composed. Kjaergaard returned from a minor injury and helped drive the midfield alongside Adam Daghim, John Mellberg, and Jannik Schuster. But Derby struck again, this time through Kayden Jackson, who headed home on a counterattack to double the advantage.

Second-Half Spark from Daghim and Baidoo

The Red Bulls made nine changes at halftime, and it paid off quickly. Just three minutes after the restart, Adam Daghim fired in from an Edmund Baidoo pass to pull one back. Moments later, Baidoo nearly equalized but struck the crossbar.
The intensity briefly dipped after Derby’s substitutions, but Salzburg continued to push.

Late Chances Go Begging

As the game neared its end, Salzburg surged again. Alajbegovic, Onisiwo, and Kitano each had efforts in the 82nd minute, but none found the net. The final chance came in the dying moments, with Bobby Clark blasting over from close range.

Key Notes and Injuries

Maurits Kjaergaard, Adam Daghim, and John Mellberg returned to action after minor injuries. Salzburg were missing several key players due to injury, including Takumu Kawamura and Karim Konate. Youngster Lassina Traore featured, while Derby’s Andreas Weimann did not appear.

The focus now shifts to Salzburg’s season opener next week.

Also Read: Seiya Suzuki Leads Chicago Cubs to 4-1 Win, Snaps Red Sox’s 10-Game Streak

Tags: Derby CountyRed Bull SalzburgRed Bulls

More News

Chicago Fire: Fans Can’t Wait For Season 14 On NBC Amid Changes In Star Cast
Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly
Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan
Seiya Suzuki Leads Chicago Cubs to 4-1 Win, Snaps Red Sox’s 10-Game Streak
Donald Trump Files Lawsuit On Wall Street Journal Over Epstein Letter Story
Passenger Arrested After Unruly Behavior Delays Delta Flight By Three Hours
German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills Four In Florida, Health Officials Confirm
From Blue Jays to Cubs: Spencer Turnbull Aims to Revive Career and Bolster Chicago’s Bullpen
Jeffrey Epstein Maintained A Log Book, Who Were The Big Names In Epstein Log Book ?
Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly
Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly
Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly
Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?