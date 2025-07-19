Seiya Suzuki Leads Chicago Cubs to 4-1 Win, Snaps Red Sox’s 10-Game Streak

The Chicago Cubs snapped the Boston Red Sox’s 10-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory in a highly anticipated Major League Baseball (MLB) matchup on Friday (July 18) at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs’ offensive spark, led by Seiya Suzuki’s three-run homer, combined with strong pitching performances, halted the Red Sox’s recent surge in the American League East.

Strong Start Sets the Tone

Right-hander Colin Rea took the mound for the Cubs in the MLB season’s first game after the All-Star break, delivering five solid innings. Despite issuing four walks—a season-high for Rea, he allowed just one run and four hits while earning his fourth straight win. Early pressure came from Seiya Suzuki, who launched his 26th home run off Boston starter Lucas Giolito, a crucial blow that helped Chicago take control. Suzuki’s homer energized the 41,011 fans at Wrigley Field on a beautiful afternoon.

Red Sox Unable to Capitalize

Boston had been riding a wave of success, winning 12 of their last 13 games and climbing the tough AL East standings. However, in this MLB contest, their offense struggled to break through. Giolito, pitching for the first time since July 9, began shakily by walking his first two batters and ultimately allowed four runs in 5⅓ innings, marking his first loss since early May. The Red Sox managed only one run on Roman Anthony’s RBI double but left eight runners stranded on base, undermining their chances to rally.

Closing the Door and Looking Ahead

The Cubs’ bullpen kept the game under control with Brad Keller tossing a perfect eighth inning, followed by Daniel Palencia securing his 13th save in 14 chances. Chicago improved to an impressive 40-7 record when scoring first this season, showcasing their MLB dominance. Up next, Boston will send Brayan Bello (6-3, 3.14 ERA) to the mound, while the Cubs will counter with lefty Shota Imanaga (6-3, 2.65 ERA) in Saturday’s (July 19) MLB showdown.

Also Read: German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role