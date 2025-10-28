Lionel Messi Finally Reveals Who Is The GOAT, Not Cristiano Ronaldo, His Name Is….

There is an ongoing discussion about football’s greatest player ever, and Lionel Messi’s recent transfer to Inter Miami CF has once again lit the discussions about his legacy compared with that of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine now in Major League Soccer (MLS) who is still adding new achievements to his catalogue that support his claim. The Portuguese remain a powerful force and the battle goes on, along with the different phases of the players’ careers as they move to the new leagues. However, the GOAT topic is still alive and stubborn.

Who Is The GOAT? Lionel Messi Answers..

In an interview with the eight time Ballon d’Or winner, NBC Sports reporter Tom Llamas proclaimed, ‘You are the GOAT.’ Messi only responded with a smile and did not say anything but gave a brief account of the other sportsmen who have been his mentors during his brilliant career. He said, ‘Maradona was always the one for us Argentinians,’. Messi said, ‘The greatest legend we have.’ The best player because of his message to all of us. Diego was beyond everything, but I was too young to watch him play live. He was way more than football’s confines and limitations. The players have competed for so long and continue to do so in lesser known leagues besides the traditional ones, their rivalry has been getting bigger and bigger, the whole world is watching them now, new fans are discovering them, and fresh stories are being written.







Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Messi is playing really well at the moment and his influence in a different setting might turn the scale of the debate in his favour, but he still accepts that for a large portion of the public, Ronaldo is at least on par. Basically, the issue of who the greatest, or GOAT, winner is cannot be settled for sure and thus it has changed to celebrating the two exceptional careers which may not be surpassed.

