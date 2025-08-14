Lionel Messi Takes The Lead In The Golden Boot Drama As Facundo Callejo Closes In

LIVE TV
With 24 goals for his team, Inter Miami, Lionel Messi leads the MLS Golden Boot in scoring, while Facundo Callejo of Cusco FC, who plays in Peru's top division, Liga 1, has 18 goals this season. Even their friendly rivalry lightened as Callejo posted his personal goal totals online.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 14, 2025 04:54:51 IST

Lionel Messi is still the master of scoring goals, this claim has proven to be true as the Argentine has scored a sum of 24 goals in the Major League Soccer while following the golden boot hair race in Major League Soccer. In the interim, thousands of miles away in Peru, Facundo Callejo is scoring goals at the league tally of 18 in the Liga 1 with Cusco FC in what is his personal pursuit of the Golden Boot.

Rivalry on the pitch or just on social media?

The friendly between these two Argentines has been taking a joke recently. He jokingly rectified a social media post understating his tally “It was 18, not 17” and he jokingly posted to Messi ”Careful, Lio… don’t relax”. Their friendly bickering immediately became viral and infused more excitement in their respective races.

The two players are good examples of the successful goal scorer culture in football this season. Messi is a consistent goalscorer and this proves his love of being an elite player and Callejo is a young player making noise in Peru and not in the glare of European society. Even though they are playing in separate leagues and situations, the rivalry between the two clubs is creating compelling story dramas in the eyes of fans world wide? they now have something more than the taste of local domination to celebrate.

Will Callejo fill the gap and pressure Messi with more goals or will the MLS wizard further widen his gap and secure another Golden Boot? It is a high scoring contest in the air, such a contest that pauses between national and league boundaries, and seizes imagination on both sides of the continent, from North to South.

Tags: Facundo CallejoGolden Bootlionel messimls

