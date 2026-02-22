LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi To Return To Barcelona? Presidential Candidate Victor Font Drops 'Last Dance' Hint

Lionel Messi To Return To Barcelona? Presidential Candidate Victor Font Drops ‘Last Dance’ Hint

The current club president Laporta has been considered one of the most successful leaders of Barcelona as he has previously served in the office between 2003 and 2010 and again in 2021. But Victor Font, promises to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona.

(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 22, 2026 14:33:16 IST

Lionel Messi To Return To Barcelona? Presidential Candidate Victor Font Drops ‘Last Dance’ Hint

The presidential candidate of Barcelona Victor font has announced his intentions of bringing back Lionel Messi to the club in case he is elected the next president. Font pointed out that he desires Messi to come back in order that the Argentine icon can have a decent farewell in front of the audience in Camp Nou.

Why Did Lionel Messi Leave Barcelona?

Messi’s departure in 2021 was quite emotional because the player left Barcelona when the club was in serious financial disaster and unable to renew his contract. Messi then transferred to Paris Saint Germain and then to Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer. Font is convinced that it is only possible to return when the club is no longer led by the current president Joan Laporta and calls a last dance to Messi at the club one of his campaign priorities.

What Did Victor Font Say About Lionel Messi’s Homecoming?

In his address to AS, Font not only commended Messi as a football player but also as a role model. He referred to him as a diligent, devoted and honest person, who is a real representative of the Barcelona spirit. Font also argued that Messi had been duped twice once in 2021, when he was not able to renew his contract, and a second time in 2023 with a planned return under coach Xavi Hernandez failing. Font stated that Messi justifies a good bye game in front of the crowd and not a closed door service. According to him, a player of such a stature as Messi must end his career with a Barcelona shirt, and it will be based on the desire of Messi and what will happen to him by the end of 2026.

Will The Newly Elected President Be Able To Bring Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona?

Font went further to indicate their intentions to present Messi with the honorary position of the President of the club once he retires, ensuring that their relationship with Barcelona continues. Messi, who is widely considered to be the best player in the history of Barcelona, was a record breaker and he won the most La Liga and champions league titles in his tenure in Camp Nou. Presidential elections that started on February 9 and will end on March 15 may be a decisive factor in the potential comeback of Messi. The current club president Laporta has been considered one of the most successful leaders of Barcelona as he has previously served in the office between 2003 and 2010 and again in 2021. The theme of the campaign by Font is to re establish the relationship between Messi and the club and this will provide the fans with a chance to see the end of the story of their legend at Camp Nou.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 2:33 PM IST
Lionel Messi To Return To Barcelona? Presidential Candidate Victor Font Drops ‘Last Dance’ Hint

