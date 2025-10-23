LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Main Nahi De Sakta Hun Ye…' Rohit Sharma And Shreyas Iyer Get Into A Heated Argument During India Vs Australia 2nd ODI, Here's What Happened Next

‘Main Nahi De Sakta Hun Ye…’ Rohit Sharma And Shreyas Iyer Get Into A Heated Argument During India Vs Australia 2nd ODI, Here’s What Happened Next

Rohit Sharma anchored India’s innings in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval, scoring a gritty half-century after early dismissals of Gill and Kohli. His 113-run stand with Shreyas Iyer steadied India, though a minor mix-up over a quick single drew attention during their partnership.

Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma had an argument on the field (PHOTO: JIO HOTSTAR)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 23, 2025 16:40:49 IST

‘Main Nahi De Sakta Hun Ye…’ Rohit Sharma And Shreyas Iyer Get Into A Heated Argument During India Vs Australia 2nd ODI, Here’s What Happened Next

Rohit Sharma was tall and withstood the storm in the second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday when Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were removed at the early stages by the hosts.

The two players made a 113-run third-wicket stand where both of them scored half-centuries as India scored 264/9 first in the game as a batting team. During their time of stay, Rohit and Shreyas also had a small tussle over a quick single when Iyer refused when they offered it to him.

Trying to get the best out of his patient beginning to the game, Rohit was always in search of quick singles in a form to have the scoreboard working. Nevertheless, he and Shreyas had some slight lack of chemistry, which might have prevented them to make further runs to the partnership.

This is one of the conversations over with them concerning a fast single that was taped on the stump mic:

Rohit: This was a one, Shreyas.

Iyer: “Arre aap karke dekho, mere ko mat bolo na phir (You call it, shut your eyes on me).”

Rohit: “Ah Tere ko call baja dena. Wo saatwala aala raha hai yaar (Then you must call first, You see. He’s bowling the seventh over.)”

Iyer: I do not have his angle. Call do na (I do not know what angle he is running at. Give the call)”.

Rohit: “Main nahi de sakta hun ye call (I cannot make you that call).

Iyer: “Saamne hai aapke. (It’s in front of you)”.

Rohit shakes his head to put an end to the conversation. 

Rohit nearly ran himself out in the previous game in which he was mixed up with the captain Shubman Gill. The Hitman, though, was able to turn back to the crease in time before the bails would be disturbed. The lesson taught Rohit and he was not willing to assume a similar risk with Iyer on his side of the pitch.

Rohit had left having made 73 points and Shreyas had been dismissed with 61 points. India, later, through 44 by Axar Patel and 24 by Harshit Rana without being beaten, managed to bring respectable total of 264/9 on board.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match FREE LIVE Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Online

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 4:39 PM IST
