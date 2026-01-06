LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Major Breakthrough For Indian Football As ISL Is All Set To Restart On This Date, All 14 Clubs To Participate

Major Breakthrough For Indian Football As ISL Is All Set To Restart On This Date, All 14 Clubs To Participate

India’s Sports Minister announced that the Indian Super League will restart on February 14, 2026, with all 14 clubs participating, ending months of uncertainty. The AIFF will temporarily fund the league, while logistics and long-term commercial arrangements are still being finalised.

ISL to begin on 14th February and all 14 clubs with 91 matches to be played. (Image: IndSuperLeague)
ISL to begin on 14th February and all 14 clubs with 91 matches to be played. (Image: IndSuperLeague)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 6, 2026 20:19:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Major Breakthrough For Indian Football As ISL Is All Set To Restart On This Date, All 14 Clubs To Participate

India’s Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that the Indian Super League (ISL), which had been on hold due to the absence of a commercial partner and ongoing administrative uncertainty, will begin on February 14, 2026, and all the 14 clubs are participating. The decision has ended weeks of doubt over whether the season would proceed at all. 

You Might Be Interested In

Mandaviya said that “There was a lot of speculation regarding ISL but today govt, football federation and 14 clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start February 14. All clubs will participate.” 

The announcement came after a long-awaited meeting in New Delhi which involved the government, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the representatives from all 14 ISL clubs, including traditional rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. That meeting resolved the standstill that had left Indian football in a state of uncertainty.  

You Might Be Interested In

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey says logistics are still being finalised.

According to the AIFF president, Kalyan Chaubey, who spoke alongside the minister, the ISL season will include 91 matches played on a home-and-away basis, however, logistics are still being finalised. He also explained how the league will be funded for now: “A Rs 25 crore central pool has been made for only the conduct of the ISL. 10 percent of this fund will come from AIFF, 30 percent was to come from a commercial partner but since we don’t have one right now the AIFF will pitch in with that contribution.” 

Chaubey further added that, “In all, the AIFF will give Rs 14 crore for ISL and about 3.2 crore for I League till we find a commercial partner.” 

He also said that a Governing Council Board will eventually be formed to manage the leagues and be “empowered to take all commercial decisions.” 

Alongside the ISL, the I-League, which is India’s second-tier football competition, will also take place “around the same time, with all 11 clubs set to participate in that competition as well. 

The restart represents a major breakthrough after months of uncertainty over the league’s future, including legal disputes and funding issues that had left clubs, players, and fans anxious about the 2025-26 football season.

Also Read: ‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 8:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: isllatest newssports news

RELATED News

Virat Kohli’s RCB Teammate Creates History In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Becomes 1st Cricketer To…

Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash

‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Falters, Vishnu Vinod Shines For Kerala; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Register Knockout’s Spot Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill Departs For 11, Shreyas Iyer Smashes 82 On Return

LATEST NEWS

Will Uttarakhand Soon Ban Non-Hindus From All 105 Ghats In Haridwar? All You Need To Know About Government’s Plan To Declare It ‘Sanatan Holy City’

Malaysian Royals Exposed? Indonesian-American Model Manohara Odelia Makes A Shocking Revelation, Says She Was Coerced Into Marriage With This Prince At Age 16

Three Teams from IPS Academy Indore Win Awards at Smart India Hackathon 2025 Indore

Greenland ‘Belongs to Its People’: Europe Sends Clear Message, Rallies Behind Denmark After Trump’s Threat

‘After 10 Daughters, A Son at Last’: Haryana Couple’s Boy Obsession Sparks Outrage, Social Media Says ‘Take Away All 11 Children’

UP Draft Electoral Roll Published: 2.89 Crore Names Deleted In Voter List Update As Deceased, Migrated, Duplicate Names Dropped

Asian Granito India Ltd. celebrates 25 years of legacy with strategic branding across premium trains

Mamata Banerjee Attacks ECI Over SIR, BJP MP Accuses West Bengal CM Of ‘Drama’ Over Her Plan To Move Supreme Court

‘Will Trump Kidnap Our PM?’ Senior Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Row Amid US Venezuela Dispute, BJP Dubs It ‘ANTI INDIA MINDSET’

A School in Sikkim Is Showing How Education Can Prepare Children for Life

Major Breakthrough For Indian Football As ISL Is All Set To Restart On This Date, All 14 Clubs To Participate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Major Breakthrough For Indian Football As ISL Is All Set To Restart On This Date, All 14 Clubs To Participate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Major Breakthrough For Indian Football As ISL Is All Set To Restart On This Date, All 14 Clubs To Participate
Major Breakthrough For Indian Football As ISL Is All Set To Restart On This Date, All 14 Clubs To Participate
Major Breakthrough For Indian Football As ISL Is All Set To Restart On This Date, All 14 Clubs To Participate
Major Breakthrough For Indian Football As ISL Is All Set To Restart On This Date, All 14 Clubs To Participate

QUICK LINKS