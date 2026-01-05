LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Manchester United Part Ways With Ruben Amorim After Turbulent 14-Month Spell, Five-Time Premier League Winner Takes Over As Interim

Manchester United Part Ways With Ruben Amorim After Turbulent 14-Month Spell, Five-Time Premier League Winner Takes Over As Interim

Manchester United's decision results from dissatisfaction with the performance, conflicts among the coaching staff, and even the management being the reported source of a serious disagreement between the coach and the management team which happened after a fiery press conference from Ruben Amorim following the Leeds game.

On Monday, Manchester United announced the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim thereby bringing his 14 month stint at the English club to an end. The 40 year old Portuguese coach, who moved to Old Trafford in November 2024 after a successful period at Sporting Lisbon, was unable to live up to his ambition of turning the United into winners, the last game being a 1-1 draw with Leeds United that left United in sixth place in the Premier League. The club, while issuing the decision, regarded it as a necessity to give the team ‘the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish’.

Who Is Replacing Ruben Amorim?

While the search for a long term successor is still on, the club has placed ex United midfielder Darren Fletcher in the position of interim manager. Fletcher, who has been involved in coaching the youth and development levels of United for the past year and recently served as head coach of the Under18s, will take charge of the first team starting with the upcoming games including the Premier League encounter against Burnley. Sources say that Fletcher’s interim term may be extended and even some betting markets are listing him as a favorite among others for the permanent position.

Ruben Amorim’s Era In Manchester United

Amorim’s era at Manchester United was full of ups and downs and controversies regarding his tactics, and in the end, he was unable to deliver the substantial improvement in the league or the major trophies. He did, however, take United to the UEFA Europa League Final in May, but the team’s domestic form this season has already made the club’s management think of a change. His early exit is a sign of the growing pressure and high expectations that come along with managing one of the most prestigious clubs in English football, and United are now looking to stabilise their performances under Fletcher in order to regain their place in the Premier League.

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 4:12 PM IST
Tags: amorim sackeddarren fletcherManchester UnitedRuben AmorimRuben Amorim newsRuben Amorim sacked

QUICK LINKS