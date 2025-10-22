Mboko eases past Lys to enter Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM DAY THREE OF THE PAN PACIFIC OPEN RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (WTA/DAZN – See restrictions) VICTORIA MBOKO (ORANGE TOP AND SKIRT/ CANADA) V EVA LYS (GREY TOP AND WHITE SKIRT / GERMANY) FIRST SET 1. MBOKO HITS FOREHAND WINNER 2. MBOKO CELEBRATES 3. LYS HITS BACKHAND WINNER 4. LYS REACTS 5. MBOKO HITS BACKHAND WINNER 6. LYS HITS FOREHAND WIDE, MBOKO TAKES FIRST SET 6-1 7. MBOKO CELEBRATES SECOND SET 8. MBOKO HITS BACKHAND WINNER 9. MBOKO HITS FOREHAND WINNER 10. MBOKO REACTS 11. MBOKO HITS ACE TO WIN MATCH 6-1 6-1 12. MBOKO CELEBRATES 13. PLAYERS MEET AT THE NET/SHAKE HANDS WITH UMPIRE 14. MBOKO CELEBRATES STORY: Canada's Victoria Mboko claimed a straight-sets 6-1 6-1 win over German Eva Lys at the Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday (October 22) to progress to the quarter-finals. Mboko, who won her maiden WTA Tour title at the Canadian Open in Montreal in August, needed 53 minutes to defeat Lys. The 19-year-old broke in the opening game of the match and dropped just three points on serve to clinch the first set in 25 minutes. She faced one breakpoint in the final game of the second set but was able to defend it with ease and wrap up the victory. Mboko next faces either 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina or 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. (Production: Aadi Nair)

