Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

Vikram Rathour will be seen in a role as Sri Lanka have roped in him as the batting coach for the T20 World Cup 2026. The official statement is yet to come from the Lankan board. Sri Lanka will be co-hosting the marquee tournament with defending champions India. Team India will be going into the competition to defend their title after they won the last edition in West Indies in 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Who Is Vikram Rathour?

Vikram Rathour was India’s batting coach from 2019 to 2024. India had a brilliant run during his tenure as the side reached 2023 World Cup final and won the T20 World Cup 2024 where Rahul Dravid was the head coach. Following his exit from the Indian cricket team, Rathour joined the Rajasthan Royals as assistant and batting coach.

A promising Indian batter during his playing days, Rathour 6 Tests and 7 ODIs for India. He has massive amount of runs in First-Class cricket as the right-handed batter scored more than 11000 runs in red-ball cricket. He also scored more than 3000 runs in List A format as well.

#TeamIndia batting coach Vikram Rathour on what makes the team mentally tough. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/IOUkkCcEQp — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021







Sri Lanka Name A Strong Squad

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have named a strong and steady squad and the side would be led by Dasun Shanaka. They will also have the services of the players like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, and former skipper Asalanka. They have been clubbed in a relatively easier group B with Australia, Oman, Ireland and Zimbabwe. The top two teams from each group will make the Super 8s.

News! 🚨 Sri Lanka likely to rope in Vikram Rathour as batting coach for T20WC! #T20WorldCup #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/NkStS8InmU — Cricket Capture! (@CricketCapture_) January 7, 2026







VIKRAM RATHOUR TO JOIN SRI LANKA AS BATTING COACH FOR T20 WORLD CUP 2026 (Subhayan Chakraborty).#T20WorldCup #T20I pic.twitter.com/aR7RIlLkbX — AB Crickzone (@BInformati71086) January 7, 2026







Sri Lanka Preliminary Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 63-Ball Century Against South Africa U19