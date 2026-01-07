LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump alliance bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump trump alliance bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump trump alliance bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump trump alliance bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump alliance bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump trump alliance bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump trump alliance bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump trump alliance bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka have roped in Vikram Rathour as the batting coach for the T20 World Cup 2026

Vikram Rathour. (Photo Credits: X)
Vikram Rathour. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 7, 2026 16:33:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

You Might Be Interested In

Vikram Rathour will be seen in a role as Sri Lanka have roped in him as the batting coach for the T20 World Cup 2026. The official statement is yet to come from the Lankan board. Sri Lanka will be co-hosting the marquee tournament with defending champions India. Team India will be going into the competition to defend their title after they won the last edition in West Indies in 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. 

Who Is Vikram Rathour?

Vikram Rathour was India’s batting coach from 2019 to 2024. India had a brilliant run during his tenure as the side reached 2023 World Cup final and won the T20 World Cup 2024 where Rahul Dravid was the head coach. Following his exit from the Indian cricket team, Rathour joined the Rajasthan Royals as assistant and batting coach. 

You Might Be Interested In

A promising Indian batter during his playing days, Rathour 6 Tests and 7 ODIs for India. He has massive amount of runs in First-Class cricket as the right-handed batter scored more than 11000 runs in red-ball cricket. He also scored more than 3000 runs in List A format as well. 



Sri Lanka Name A Strong Squad

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have named a strong and steady squad and the side would be led by Dasun Shanaka. They will also have the services of the players like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, and former skipper Asalanka. They have been clubbed in a relatively easier group B with Australia, Oman, Ireland and Zimbabwe. The top two teams from each group will make the Super 8s.





Sri Lanka Preliminary Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 63-Ball Century Against South Africa U19

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 4:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bcciSLCvikram-rathour

RELATED News

‘Two Coke Cans’: Former NFL Star Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Haley Baylee Over Humiliating Public Remarks About His Penis Size

Watch Jemimah Rodrigues Shows Her Musical Side At Reliance Event |

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 63-Ball Century Against South Africa U19

WATCH: Jacob Bethell’s Father Gets Emotional As England Batter Notches Up First Test Hundred

LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored

LATEST NEWS

How Pakistan’s Push for 5G Could Turn Into Another Costly Policy Misstep, Telecom Industry Warns

Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood’s Ultimate Vacation Style Diary

After Maduro’s Capture, Trump Admin’s BIG Warning To Venezuela: ‘Kick Out China, Russia, Iran’ And Partner Only With US For Oil Production

Kartik Aaryan’s Rumoured Teen Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Gets Massive Fan Following On Instagram Overnight Despite Denying Dating Rumours With 35-Year-Old Star

Who Is Kambeti Satya Murthy? Andhra-Based YouTuber Arrested For Producing Child Sexual Abuse Content On ‘Viral Hub’

From Messy to Polished: 3 Lifesaver Hairstyles for Your Rushed Mornings

Sex Poses That Ignite Bedroom Heat: Hot Positions with Thrust Rules

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips

Congress-BJP Alliance In Maharashtra? Sachin Sawant Clears The Air Amid Political Storm, CM Devendra Fadnavis Fumes: ‘Making It Very Clear That…’

Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026
Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026
Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026
Meet Vikram Rathour, India’s World Cup Winning Coach Set to Join Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS