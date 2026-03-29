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Home > Sports News > MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede: Match Preview, Predicted Playing XIs And 3 Key Players to Watch in The Big Clash

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede: Match Preview, Predicted Playing XIs And 3 Key Players to Watch in The Big Clash

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 action shifts to Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against each other. Here we take a look at three players to watch out for in this match and what can be the possible Playing XI for both the sides.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credits: MI & BCCI/X)
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credits: MI & BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 29, 2026 13:07:08 IST

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MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede: Match Preview, Predicted Playing XIs And 3 Key Players to Watch in The Big Clash

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 started off with some fireworks in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their title defence in a scintillating manner as they chased down a target of 202 runs within 16 overs. The action now shifts at Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai Indians will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders. 

The encounter promises to be another entertaining one as both the sides have some big match winners. MI have some names in the unit who were part of India’s T20 World Cp 2026 triumph recently. Fresh from World Cup win, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah would look to replicate the performance in this edition of the cash-rich league as well. 

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other side, have some big hitters and a very experienced skipper in Ajinkya Rahane. Here we take a look at the Probable Playing XIs for both the sides and three players to watch out for. 

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Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya who will be leading Mumbai Indians, has been in decent touch with both bat and ball. The right-handed all-rounder unveiled some impressive performances during the T20 World Cup 2026. Pandya will look to continue his all-round show when he takes the centre stage on Sunday.

Known for his aggressive batting, Pandya’s brisk stroke play will be helpful in providing the acceleration in the later stage of the innings. On the other side, he would bowl his full quota of four overs. During his captaincy days in Gujarat Titans, Hardik started bowling in the powerplay and that has certainly worked for him. Pandya’s job is simple– don’t let the opposition take upperhand in the beginning of the innings. 

Rohit Sharma

Former MI captain Rohit Sharma who also bid adieu to the format after 2024 T20 World Cup win is another player to watch out for. The team management would want Rohit to provide the aggressive start in the first 6 overs of the powerplay. The opening batter will have the freedom to go all guns blazing right from the word go that can come handy for the side in the early stage of the innings. 

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi is considered to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ X-factor and he has shown the glimpse of his excellence in previous edition of the Indian Premier League. In 12 matches, the right-handed batter had amassed 300 runs at an average of over 33 in 2025 season. While he is an aggressive batter, Raghuvanshi could be given the role of the anchor as well with number three being his ideal batting position.

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya (C), Rajangad Bawa, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani

Also Read: QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

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Tags: Ajinkya RahaneAngkrish RaghuvanshiCricketCricket newshardik pandyaIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsipl 2026 scheduleIPL 2026 updatesKolkata Knight RidersMI vs KKRMumbai Indiansrinku singhrohit sharmaVarun Chakravarthy

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MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede: Match Preview, Predicted Playing XIs And 3 Key Players to Watch in The Big Clash

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MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede: Match Preview, Predicted Playing XIs And 3 Key Players to Watch in The Big Clash

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MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede: Match Preview, Predicted Playing XIs And 3 Key Players to Watch in The Big Clash
MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede: Match Preview, Predicted Playing XIs And 3 Key Players to Watch in The Big Clash
MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede: Match Preview, Predicted Playing XIs And 3 Key Players to Watch in The Big Clash
MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede: Match Preview, Predicted Playing XIs And 3 Key Players to Watch in The Big Clash

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