IPL 2026: As the Wankhede Stadium is buzzing tonight won March 29, with a thrilling contest between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it marks the moment an Afghan mystery spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar turns the spotlight on himself as he finally does his long-awaited IPL debut with Mumbai Indians.

The interesting thing is Ghazanfar’s IPL debut happens to be the team against which he first got crowned Indian Premier League (IPL) champion. In 2024, the 20-year-old was a member of the Kolkata squad that won the IPL title for the very first time. Although he wasn’t part of the team, it is believed that it was his potential that led to a bidding war at the IPL 2025 auction.

He was bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 4. 8 crore, that is, he outbid KKR and RCB massively, given that his base price was only Rs. 75 lakh. After an injury forced him out of the IPL 2025 tournament, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is now set to unleash his mystery spin tonight.

From Fast Bowling to Finger Spin

Born on March 20, 2006, in the Paktia Province of Afghanistan, Ghazanfar’s rags-to-riches story to the biggest T20 competition in the world is an astonishing one. Standing at an impressive 6’2”, Ghazanfar did not exactly begin life as a spinner. Under the guidance of Dawlat Ahmadzai, he moved from being a fast bowler to a finger spinner.

His cricketing career began relatively late, in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Training at Kabul’s Mirza Mohammad Katawazai Cricket Centre and playing for the Saleem Karwan Cricket Academy from the age of 13, he had to balance his passion with his father’s preference for academic studies. As the youngest of six brothers, his rise was meteoric; at just 16 years and 236 days, he became Afghanistan’s youngest senior international debutant during a series against Ireland.

The “New Mujeeb” in Town

Ghazanfar’s bowling style has already been compared to his fellow countryman Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The youngster has a snappy bowling action that is extremely difficult to read by the batter. This ‘mystery’ in his bowling style was evident in his demolition of New Zealand in the 2024 U19 World Cup, where he took 3/29.

Ghazanfar had already proved his worth in the Shpageeza League with Mis Ainak Knights and the Pakistan Junior League with Rawalpandi Raiders. But now, donning the Mumbai Indians jersey, Ghazanfar gets the ultimate test of bowling at the Wankhede against his former team-mates.

For KKR, seeing the youngster they had helped nurture in the opposition camp will be bittersweet. For Mumbai Indians, Ghazanfar represents the “X-factor” they’ve been searching for to bolster their spin department. All eyes will be on the 19-year-old tonight to see if his mystery can baffle the heavyweights of the IPL.

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