Mohammed Shami played his last Test in a India, match during World Test championship final Test match against Australia at the Oval in June 2023. Shami delivered almost 46 overs by taking two wickets in his first two innings in the match. However, India lost by 209 runs so the efforts were not fruitful. Ever after, Shami has been injured and benchmarked in several series because of the problem of fitness that makes fans unsure as to the future of Shami in Test cricket.

Fitness Concerns Kept Shami Out of England Tour

After a two-T20I stint against the West Indies away series, Shami was benched for five major series: against South Africa, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia. He was due back for the-bo English tests but ultimately not on the pick-list on which due to fitness concerns.

A BCCI source explained, “First of all, he wasn’t dropped because of form. Fitness issues are the only reason why he couldn’t travel to England.” The source added, “After missing the last tour of Australia, his presence was pretty much needed for the England series. The selectors had also spoken to him before finalising the squad, but he didn’t sound too confident. That much-needed assurance from him was missing.”

Duleep Trophy Crucial for Shami’s Test Future

The 34-year-old pacer, who has a Tally of 229 wickets in 64 Tests so far now has a lot to prove involving his fitness and form in the coming Duleep Trophy that commences on August 28. His showing with this T20 domestic will more than likely impact on whether he gets a Test call ahead.

“One also needs to know if Shami himself is keen on making a comeback in the longest format,” said the BCCI insider. They further pointed out the challenge of Shami’s body handling the demands of Test cricket, given his past injuries. “Whether his body can take the rigours of a multi-day game goes on and on to be a tricky question.”

Knee and hamstring injuries have stopped Shami on several occasions particularly in the domestic game where the pacer has bowled only three or four overs before taking some rest.

Possible Return Against West Indies If Fitness Permits

Provided Shami impresses in the Duleep Trophy playing in the Ishan Kishan-led team, there are chances he may be included in the Test too when India plays two matches at home against the West Indies.

His reentry will be based on how his body has aged and how he can maintain to play with the intensity one possess to encounter multi-day matches. The team management and the selectors will be very keen on his workload and fitness.

To what extent Shami will be back in the Test arena will be an interesting story, as India tries to juggle experience and handling injuries within their fast bowling attack.

