Mohammed Siraj has become the seventh Indian fast bowler to take 100 wickets in away Test matches. He reached the milestone during the fifth Test against England at The Oval by dismissing Zak Crawley. Siraj has now taken 42 wickets in England and could soon pass Kapil Dev’s record on English soil.

Mohammed Siraj Scripts History: 7th Indian Fast Bowler with 100 Wickets in Away Tests (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 3, 2025 16:39:09 IST

Mohammed Siraj has made a new record in Test cricket. He took 100 wickets in away Test matches for India. This happened during 5th Test match against England at The Oval. He is playing very well in this series.

Siraj took Crawley wicket to complete 100

On Day 3 of the match, he got the wicket of Zak Crawley. It was last ball of the day. With this wicket, Siraj completed 100 wickets in away Tests. In the first innings he take 4 wickets for 86 runs. He bowl 16.2 overs in first innings and 3.5 in second.

Now he is 7th Indian fast bowler who take 100+ wickets in away Tests. Others are Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Javagal Srinath.

The most wickets in away Test for India is by Anil Kumble. He take 269 wickets in 69 matches.

Siraj have good record in many countries

Siraj made his debut in 2020 vs Australia. He has played 8 Tests there and taken 33 wickets. In England he play 11 Tests and took 42 wickets. In South Africa he play 4 matches and get 12 wickets.

He play 14 Tests in India and take 19 wickets. He also took 7 wickets in West Indies and 6 in Bangladesh.

If he take 3 more wickets in this match, he will go past Kapil Dev. Kapil Dev took 43 wickets in England. Siraj will become India’s 3rd most wicket taker in England.

Siraj may become top wicket taker in series

In this 2025 series vs England, Siraj play all 5 matches. He take 19 wickets so far. Josh Tongue from England also have 19 wickets but he play only 3 matches.

If Siraj take one more wicket, he will be highest wicket taker in this series. Other good bowlers in this series are Ben Stokes with 17 wickets and Jasprit Bumrah with 14 wickets.

Siraj best bowling in this series is 6 wickets for 70 runs.

Siraj joins India’s top bowlers list

Here is the list of most away Test wickets for India:

Anil Kumble – 269

Kapil Dev – 215

Zaheer Khan – 207

Ishant Sharma – 207

Bumrah – 172

Shami – 153

Siraj – 100

Siraj take only 27 matches for 100 wickets. He is improving fast and doing great for India.

