Morkel doesn't expect training session before final, outlines smart approach to keep Indian players fit despite quick turnaround

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI): India bowling coach Morne Morkel isn’t expecting any training session before the highly anticipated final against arch-rival Pakistan in Dubai at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

He underscored the best routine that the players will follow to be in the best shape before the title clash, while highlighting how the nerve-jangling contest against Sri Lanka serves as the best preparation before confronting Pakistan for the third time in the tournament.

On Friday, India and Sri Lanka remained inseparable at 202/5 after 40 overs of a gripping Super Fours clash. The winner was decided in a Super Over, where India hoodwinked Sri Lanka and extended its unbeaten streak to six.

Indian players will have a day to regroup and rejuvenate before stepping on the field for the third time in the week. Morkel explained that playing smart in such a quick turnaround will be the “key” to winning the on-field bout.

“I don’t think there will be any training tomorrow. The key for the boys is that they are already in the ice box, and recovery started after the game. The best way is to get a good night’s sleep, and I’m sure there will be a pool session organised for the guys. They will get massages and get them mentally ready for the big battle. It is a quick turnaround, playing smart is going to be the key,” Morkel told reporters at the post-match press conference.

The dead rubber fixture arguably emerged as the most captivating of those produced throughout the one-sided tournament. In a single night, the 200-plus total was breached twice as the game headed right down to the wire, the most in the entirety of the ongoing edition.

While India narrowly escaped with its unbeaten run without a scratch, Morkel sees the closely knit affair as an opportunity for the team to learn and grow, even if some of those end up as ugly wins for them.

“It is good for the final, also looking down the line. Suppose guys want to bowl tough situations, like Arshdeep bowling that Super Over, it is great. The more we find ourselves in sticky situations, execute and learn from them, the more this group is going to grow,” he said.

“These guys are learning different conditions, their trade, and it is going to take time. Happy with getting the best of the game tonight with the ball and how certain individuals stand up in that kind of pressure,” he added.

India will now face Pakistan for the third time in the tournament, but this time in the title-deciding clash. After registering convincing victories over their arch-rival, captain Suryakumar and his troops will be keen on continuing with the pattern. (ANI)

