Home > Sports > Moses Itauma Dominates Dillian Whyte With Stunning First-Round Knockout

Moses Itauma delivered a statement win by knocking out Dillian Whyte in just two minutes at their Saudi Arabia clash. Showcasing elite speed and power, the 20-year-old improved to 13-0. With fans calling for a future bout with Oleksandr Usyk, Itauma’s rise in the heavyweight ranks continues to build.

Moses Itauma delivered a statement win by knocking out Dillian Whyte (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 17, 2025 16:35:14 IST

Moses Itauma showcased his rising star power on Saturday night, stopping veteran Dillian Whyte in just two minutes in Saudi Arabia. The all-British heavyweight showdown was billed as Itauma’s toughest challenge to date, however the 20-year-old quickly proved why he’s a force to be reckoned with, flooring and finishing the former world-title contender in the opening round.

Right from the opening bell, Itauma’s blistering speed was on full display his crisp punches and agile footwork made it look effortless as he slipped past the majority of Whyte’s jabs with precision and control.

Itauma’s Lightning Speed Overwhelms Whyte

A perfectly timed cross to Whyte’s body opened the door for a series of precise hooks to the head. The relentless assault forced a visibly hurt Whyte to back up to the corner, where Itauma unleashed more heavy shots. Whyte attempted to evade along the ropes but was ultimately sent crashing to the canvas by a powerful right hand.

Though Whyte managed to rise before the referee’s count ended, he stumbled badly mirroring his previous stoppage against Tyson Fury and the referee rightly called the fight.

Dominant Victory Sets the Tone for Itauma’s Future

While Whyte protested the stoppage, most agreed it was justified as the veteran appeared clearly dazed. After the fight, Itauma confidently vowed to fight again before the year ends, now holding a perfect 13-0 record with 11 knockouts. Fans in Riyadh loudly called for a future showdown with undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

A Bright Future in the Heavyweight Division

Though Usyk will likely face other challengers first, all eyes are now on Itauma as he prepares to face top-tier opponents. This emphatic win signals that the heavyweight division’s next generation is ready to make a major impact and Moses Itauma is leading the charge.

Tags: boxing, Moses Itauma, saudi arabia

