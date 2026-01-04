LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mustafizur Rahman Row: IPL Broadcast To Be Suspended In Bangladesh After KKR Asked To Release The Pacer?

Mustafizur Rahman Row: IPL Broadcast To Be Suspended In Bangladesh After KKR Asked To Release The Pacer?

Mustafizur Rahman was earlier bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 9.2 Cr during the IPL mini auction in December

Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo Credits: X)
Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 4, 2026 13:10:45 IST

Mustafizur Rahman Row: IPL Broadcast To Be Suspended In Bangladesh After KKR Asked To Release The Pacer?

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been asked to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad who was picked for INR 9.2 Cr during the IPL mini auction in December. Now, Government advisor Asif Nazrul has requested adviser for Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry to ensure that broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh is suspended.

“I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended.”

“Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over,” he said.

BCB had earlier also announced the schedule of Bangladesh side and India were set to travel in August-September. “The BCB announced the schedule for India’s tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur’s contract was cancelled,” a BCB source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Till now BCCI hasn’t communicated anything to BCB officially. Only after official communication will BCB decide further course of action,” the source said.

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan had earlier faced criticism. Hindu seer Jagadguru Rambhadracharya slammed SRK and called him traitor.

“His (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor.” Pointing to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called this move of the 60-year-old Bollywood icon anti-national and said, “It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero,” he said during an interview with PTI.

“His character has always been questionable and anti-national,” he added.

“The way Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I’m calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India,” ANI quoted Sangeet Som as saying.

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 12:53 PM IST
IPL 2026KKRMustafizur Rahmanshah rukh khan

Mustafizur Rahman Row: IPL Broadcast To Be Suspended In Bangladesh After KKR Asked To Release The Pacer?

