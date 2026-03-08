“My Perfect Innings…” Delhi Capitals Star Prithvi Shaw Engaged to Akriti Agarwal Ahead of IPL 2026 — See Photos

Young Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw got engaged to Akriti Agarwal as he uploaded some adorable pictures from the ceremony on his official Instagram account. Both Shaw and Akriti were decked up in elegant traditional outfits for the engagement ceremony and clicked some beautiful pictures.

Who is Prithvi Shaw’s fiance Akriti Agarwal?

Akriti Agarwal is seemingly an actress come influencer, boasting of a colossal 3.2 million followers on Instagram. Additionally, the youngster has a YouTube channel with a subscriber base of 92.4K. As per reports, she gained fame on TikTok through videos or reels on fashion, lifestyle, and dance before successfully transitioning to Instagram. Notably, Akriti made her debut Telugu film ‘Trimukha’, a psychological crime thriller, directed by Razesh Naidu. The film released theatrically on January 30, 2026. A report of ABP claimed that Akriti moved to Mumbai during her high school days and has a degree in Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) from Nirmala College.

Here is the post shared by Shaw on Instagram as he wrote:

“From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings!”







Prithvi Shaw set to ply his trade for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026:

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter failed to earn a deal from an IPL franchise last year, owing to form and fitness issues. However, the Delhi Capitals swooped in to secure his services for his base price of ₹75 lakh. In 79 IPL games, Shaw has managed 1892 runs at 23.95 alongside a striker rate of 147.47 with 14 half-centuries.

The 26-year-old had an outstanding Test debut, scoring 134 while opening the innings against the West Indies in Rajkot. However, his Test career went massively downhill following that, with disciplinary and fitness issues also emerging apart from form. Aside from five Tests, he has also featured in six ODIs and a solitary T20I.

Shaw will hope to perform well in IPL 2026 return to the reckoning to represent the Indian team again.

