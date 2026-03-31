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Home > Sports News > Naseem Shah vs PCB: Pakistan Cricket Team Pacer Apologises After Maryam Nawaz Tweet Row in PSL 2026, Mohsin Naqvi ‘Intervenes’ to Block 2-Year Ban

Naseem Shah vs PCB: Pakistan Cricket Team Pacer Apologises After Maryam Nawaz Tweet Row in PSL 2026, Mohsin Naqvi ‘Intervenes’ to Block 2-Year Ban

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has issued a public apology after being handed a record fine by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following a major controversy during PSL 2026. The 23-year-old was penalised for a now-deleted social media post on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, which triggered widespread backlash and disciplinary action from the PCB.

Naseem Shah has issued an apology. (Photo Credits: X)
Naseem Shah has issued an apology. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 31, 2026 12:41:42 IST

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Naseem Shah vs PCB: Pakistan Cricket Team Pacer Apologises After Maryam Nawaz Tweet Row in PSL 2026, Mohsin Naqvi ‘Intervenes’ to Block 2-Year Ban

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has issued an apology publicly after the right-arm bowler was slapped with heavy financial penalty from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The 23-year-old cricketer was fined PKR 20 million following a controversial post on his social media account about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

PSL shared a clip of Maryam meeting officials ahead of the season-opening match between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium. Shah quote-tweeted the video and asked, “Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord’s?”

He quickly deleted the post before claiming his account was hacked. A show-cause notice was sent to Naseem after which he tendered an unconditional apology besides sacking his social media manager. 

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“A recent post from my account was made by my management team and does not reflect my views,” Shah wrote.

“I take full responsibility for my platform and have implemented the necessary changes to ensure this does not happen again. I sincerely apologise to everyone affected by this misuse of my platform.”

Mohsin Naqvi Saves Naseem Shah’s Career

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has made a massive claim that Naseem Shah could have faced a two-year ban but it was Mohsin Naqvi who came to his rescue. 

“Naseem Shah is very lucky,” Ali, a former Pakistani cricketer, said on ARY News. “Here’s the inside story – he was about to face a 2-year ban. The credit goes to Mohsin Naqvi. He refused and said, ‘No, don’t impose a ban – just fine him. He has a future. He can pay money, but you shouldn’t play with someone’s career.’ He stopped the ban.”

Naseem Shah’s Performance in PSL 2026

Playing for Rawalpindiz against Peshawar Zalmi, Naseem Shah had a forgettable outing as he leaked 51 runs in four overs. Chasing a target of 215, the Peshawar team went over the line by 5 wickets with five balls to spare. Earlier, Yasir Khan’s 83 off 46 and Kamran Ghulam’s 37 off 20 helped the side post 214/4 in 20 overs. 

Later, the Peshawar Zalmi rode on a stunning 33 off 11 to clinch a win. 

Also Read: PSL 2026 | Shaheen Afridi Slapped With Fine After Forcefully Escorting Visitors To Hotel Room

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Tags: CricketCricket newsMaryam NawazMohsin NaqviNaseem ShahNaseem Shah bannedNaseem Shah bowlingNaseem Shah finedNaseem Shah wicketsPakistan Super LeaguePSL 2026

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Naseem Shah vs PCB: Pakistan Cricket Team Pacer Apologises After Maryam Nawaz Tweet Row in PSL 2026, Mohsin Naqvi ‘Intervenes’ to Block 2-Year Ban
Naseem Shah vs PCB: Pakistan Cricket Team Pacer Apologises After Maryam Nawaz Tweet Row in PSL 2026, Mohsin Naqvi ‘Intervenes’ to Block 2-Year Ban
Naseem Shah vs PCB: Pakistan Cricket Team Pacer Apologises After Maryam Nawaz Tweet Row in PSL 2026, Mohsin Naqvi ‘Intervenes’ to Block 2-Year Ban
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