LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee air india’ donald trump Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee air india’ donald trump Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee air india’ donald trump Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee air india’ donald trump Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee air india’ donald trump Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee air india’ donald trump Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee air india’ donald trump Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee air india’ donald trump Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

Netizens praise Natasa Stankovic as Hardik Pandya confirms relationship with Mahieka Sharma, sharing romantic vacation pics. Many highlight double standards, saying, “Natasa would have been slut-shamed if roles were reversed,” applauding her grace and dignity.

Hardik moves on, Natasa wins hearts (Photo: IG/Hardik Pandya, natasastankovic)
Hardik moves on, Natasa wins hearts (Photo: IG/Hardik Pandya, natasastankovic)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 11, 2025 01:12:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, putting an end to weeks of speculation on social media. The Mumbai Indians captain shared a set of romantic vacation photos on Instagram, showing the couple enjoying a sun-kissed beach moment together.

In the trending images, Hardik sports a casual black top and shorts, while Mahieka stuns in a white top. A black-and-white photo also shows the couple arriving together, exuding confidence and style. Fans quickly flooded social media with heart emojis, congratulations, and reactions to the public confirmation.

However, netizens’ focus quickly shifted to Natasa, praising her grace and resilience. Many shared reactions on X, saying, “Imagine if this was Natasa… People would’ve called her names and policed her character.” Others added:



  • “No alimony, no emotional interview for limelight, both parents still meet their child. More respect for Natasa Stankovic.”

  • “Natasa no one can ever make me hate you. More power for handling hate and abuse with such grace.”

  • “If Natasa had posted similar photos, she would have been slut-shamed and cursed for eternity.”



Prior to his relationship with Mahieka, Hardik was married to Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown and share a son, Agastya. They announced their separation last year, calling it a “best decision” for both parties. Since then, Natasa has largely stayed away from the limelight, focusing on parenting.

Hardik and Mahieka were recently spotted arriving at Mumbai airport in a ₹4.57 crore yellow Lamborghini Urus SE, wearing matching black outfits, drawing attention from paparazzi. The public display reinforced their official announcement of the relationship.

ALSO READ: It’s Official: Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma, Shares Unseen Vacation Photos

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 1:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hardik pandyahardik pandya girlfriendMahieka SharmaNatasa Stankovic

RELATED News

India’s World Test Championship Run Scorers: Names You Need to Know
Ricky Hatton's funeral draws thousands in Manchester tribute
Mohsin Naqvi Locks Up Asia Cup 2025 Trophy In Dubai Office, Refuses To Hand It To India
Meet Maria Corina Machado, Winner Of Nobel Peace Prize 2025 And Her Favourite Sport Is…
Sabalenka extends Wuhan streak, books semi-final with Pegula

LATEST NEWS

Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing, Feared Dead
‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma
Levi Strauss slips as tariff-related costs overshadow forecast raise
FED SAYS WILL DELAY RELEASE OF OCT. 17 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION REPORT BECAUSE IT RELIES ON OTHER GOVERNMENT DATA THAT ARE NOT AVAILABLE
Trump Warns Of China’s ‘Hostile’ Moves, Threatens Massive Tariffs Over Rare Earth Export Controls
Wall Street tanks as Trump renews tariff threats against China over rare earth dispute
Major banks explore issuing stablecoin pegged to G7 currencies
‘Misogyny On Indian Soil’: No Woman Journalist Allowed At Taliban Minister Muttaqi’s Delhi Press Conference
‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts
Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing
‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma
‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma
‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma
‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

QUICK LINKS