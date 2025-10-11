‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, putting an end to weeks of speculation on social media. The Mumbai Indians captain shared a set of romantic vacation photos on Instagram, showing the couple enjoying a sun-kissed beach moment together.

In the trending images, Hardik sports a casual black top and shorts, while Mahieka stuns in a white top. A black-and-white photo also shows the couple arriving together, exuding confidence and style. Fans quickly flooded social media with heart emojis, congratulations, and reactions to the public confirmation.

However, netizens’ focus quickly shifted to Natasa, praising her grace and resilience. Many shared reactions on X, saying, “Imagine if this was Natasa… People would’ve called her names and policed her character.” Others added:

If Natasha had posted a similar story entire country would’ve slut shamed, given her abuses and cursed her for eternity. pic.twitter.com/g9L0fIQZKg — Dee (@deebayleaf) October 10, 2025







“No alimony, no emotional interview for limelight, both parents still meet their child. More respect for Natasa Stankovic.”

“Natasa no one can ever make me hate you. More power for handling hate and abuse with such grace.”

“If Natasa had posted similar photos, she would have been slut-shamed and cursed for eternity.” Natasa no one can ever make me hate you. more power to you for handling all the hate and abuse with such grace, takes real strength to stay kind in a world that’s so quick to judge 🤍 https://t.co/qcrRTpmV6Z pic.twitter.com/jeAdc4e4Q8 — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) October 10, 2025





Prior to his relationship with Mahieka, Hardik was married to Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown and share a son, Agastya. They announced their separation last year, calling it a “best decision” for both parties. Since then, Natasa has largely stayed away from the limelight, focusing on parenting.

Hardik and Mahieka were recently spotted arriving at Mumbai airport in a ₹4.57 crore yellow Lamborghini Urus SE, wearing matching black outfits, drawing attention from paparazzi. The public display reinforced their official announcement of the relationship.

