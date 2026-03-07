LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India

Looking for Newcastle vs Manchester City live streaming? Get the complete guide on how to watch the Premier League 2026 clash live. Find TV channels, kick-off times, and mobile streaming options for the St James Park showdown.

Newcastle vs Manchester City (Image Credits:X)
Newcastle vs Manchester City (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 7, 2026 17:54:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India

Newcastle have advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a confident showing, following a dramatic 2–1 League victory over Manchester United on Wednesday. Under manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle demonstrated resilience, playing the entire second half with 10 men after Jacob Ramsey received a red card. Historically strong in the competition, Newcastle have progressed from nine of their last 10 fifth-round FA Cup ties. They now aim to secure another home victory against Manchester City, building on their earlier-season success on Tyneside.

Newcastle vs Manchester City Live Streaming, FA Cup  2025-26

When will the Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match take place?

The Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

When will the Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Where will the Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the St James Park in Newcastle.

Where to Watch Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website from 1:30 AM IST on March 8, 2026

Also Read: IND vs NZ WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ Bench Press Workout Before T20 World Cup 2026 Final Goes Viral, Fans Ask ‘Mr Olympia Loading?’

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 5:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FA cuplive streamingNew CastleNewcastle UnitedNewcastle vs Manchester City

RELATED News

Mitchell Santner Names Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy As Biggest Threats Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Begins Batting Practice in Nets, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

IND vs NZ WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ Bench Press Workout Before T20 World Cup 2026 Final Goes Viral, Fans Ask ‘Mr Olympia Loading?’

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Guide: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets – All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

SSC CGL 2025 Post Preference Submission Starts March 9; Check Deadline And Key Details Here

‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says ‘Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge’ | WATCH

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India

What Led To Flipkart Layoffs? Around 500 Employees Asked To Leave After Annual Performance Review, Job Cuts Linked To ‘One-Star’ Ratings

Who Was Harwinder Singh Alias ‘Happy’? Punjab Sarpanch With Criminal Past Shot Dead In Daylight At Gym,Third Village Head Killed In Two Months

Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani: Who Is Asia’s & India’s Richest Person In 2026? Hurun Global Rich List 2026 Reveals The Answer

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey

What Law Protects Sailors At Sea? Sri Lanka Says Iranian Crew Will Be Treated According To Global Humanitarian Rules

Bengaluru Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After Consuming Pesticide Following Fight With Husband Over 3-Day-Old Sambhar

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India

QUICK LINKS