Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India

Newcastle have advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a confident showing, following a dramatic 2–1 League victory over Manchester United on Wednesday. Under manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle demonstrated resilience, playing the entire second half with 10 men after Jacob Ramsey received a red card. Historically strong in the competition, Newcastle have progressed from nine of their last 10 fifth-round FA Cup ties. They now aim to secure another home victory against Manchester City, building on their earlier-season success on Tyneside.

Newcastle vs Manchester City Live Streaming, FA Cup 2025-26

When will the Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match take place?

The Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

When will the Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Where will the Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the St James Park in Newcastle.

Where to Watch Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website from 1:30 AM IST on March 8, 2026

