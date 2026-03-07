Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India

Newcastle vs Manchester City Live Streaming, FA Cup 2025-26
When will the Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match take place?
The Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
When will the Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
Where will the Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 match be played?
The match will be played at the St James Park in Newcastle.
Where to Watch Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup 2025-26 Match In India?
The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website from 1:30 AM IST on March 8, 2026
