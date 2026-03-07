LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ WATCH: Glenn Phillips' Bench Press Workout Before T20 World Cup 2026 Final Goes Viral, Fans Ask 'Mr Olympia Loading?'

New Zealand all, rounder Glenn Phillips went viral after it was revealed that he could bench press 185 kg. Fans couldn't stop talking about his fitness and some argued that the strength training helps explain his power hitting in the game.

Glenn Philips (Image Credits: X)
Glenn Philips (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 7, 2026 17:24:13 IST

India will face New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad. This will be the fourth time India has reached a T20 World Cup final, having previously won the title in 2007 and 2024. India will enter the 2026 final as the defending champion.

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips was trending after a video showing him bench pressing 185 kg came online. In the video, Phillips shows his great strength and credits his fit body and strong shots in cricket to consistent work sessions in the gym. Followers shared the video quickly and supported his hard work and fitness. The athlete’s exercise schedule stresses the increasing significance of strength and conditioning in today’s cricket, illustrating how gym workouts help perform better in the game. Phillips still motivates young sportsmen all over the world.



Glenn Philips On India vs New Zealand Final

For Glenn Phillips, New Zealand’s challenge in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against India begins with negotiating two key bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy. As the Kiwis prepare to step into the intimidating atmosphere of the Narendra Modi Stadium, where over 100,000 fans are expected, Phillips focused more on strategy than spectacle.

Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner, poses a challenge in the middle overs with subtle variations in speed, wrist position, and trajectory. Phillips emphasised patience and clarity over brute aggression, noting that success comes from waiting for the rare loose delivery. “We’ve played him quite a few times in the past now, which is helpful,” Phillips said.
At the other end, Bumrah represents the ultimate test in the death overs. Fresh from a dominant semifinal against England, his accuracy and variations make him one of the world’s most feared bowlers. Phillips hinted at New Zealand’s potential approach: preserving wickets and taking the innings deep, similar to England’s tactic, so batters can capitalise if Bumrah errs. For Phillips, the key will be combining patience, timing, and measured aggression to counter India’s two biggest threats and give New Zealand a chance at the title.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 5:24 PM IST
Tags: Glenn Phillips icc IND vs NZ t20 world cup t20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS