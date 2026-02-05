Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream

The Brazilian Superstar Neymar turns 34, and his birthday feels different this year. There are no big matches or flashy celebrations on the pitch. Instead, the Brazilian star is focused on something more important that is to get fit again and save the final years of his career.

Neymar’s last few seasons have been tough. Injuries followed him everywhere. His move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia did not go as planned. He barely played because of knee problems, and many fans started to wonder if his best days were over.

Neymar’s Surgery and Silent Comeback Plan

At the end of last year, Neymar finally went through knee surgery to fix a meniscus injury. The operation went well, but recovery takes time. Since then, Neymar has been working quietly on his rehab, which indicates that he is serious about coming back.

After leaving Saudi Arabia, Neymar returned to Santos, the club where his journey began. The move was emotional. It was not about money or fame. It was about comfort, trust and feeling at home again. Santos believe Neymar can still help them, even if he is not the same explosive player he once was.

Neymar’s World Cup 2026 Dream

There were also moments when things felt very dark. Reports say Neymar even thought about retirement because the injuries kept coming back. However, the dream of playing one more World Cup in 2026 changed his mindset. That goal is now pushing him forward.

Even at 34, Neymar’s name still carries weight. He is Brazil’s all-time top scorer, a record many thought would never be broken. He has played in World Cups, won trophies in Europe, and entertained fans with his skills for more than a decade.

Neymar and What Comes Next

On his birthday, messages flooded social media. Fans wished him well. Some joked about his injuries. Others said they just want to see him smiling on the pitch again, even if only for a short time.

No one knows what the future holds. Neymar may never return to his peak. But his fight to come back shows something important. He is not ready to give up yet.

At 34, Neymar’s career is no longer about proving himself. It is about one last run, one last chance to enjoy football, and maybe one final moment on the world’s biggest stage.

