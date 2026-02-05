LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream

Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream

Neymar turns 34 with no spotlight on matches or trophies. Instead, his focus is on recovery, a fresh start at Santos, and one final push toward the 2026 World Cup after years of injuries.

Neymar turns 34 (image:X/ neymarjr)
Neymar turns 34 (image:X/ neymarjr)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 5, 2026 01:06:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream

The Brazilian Superstar Neymar turns 34, and his birthday feels different this year. There are no big matches or flashy celebrations on the pitch. Instead, the Brazilian star is focused on something more important that is to get fit again and save the final years of his career.

Neymar’s last few seasons have been tough. Injuries followed him everywhere. His move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia did not go as planned. He barely played because of knee problems, and many fans started to wonder if his best days were over.

Neymar’s Surgery and Silent Comeback Plan

At the end of last year, Neymar finally went through knee surgery to fix a meniscus injury. The operation went well, but recovery takes time. Since then, Neymar has been working quietly on his rehab, which indicates that he is serious about coming back.

You Might Be Interested In

After leaving Saudi Arabia, Neymar returned to Santos, the club where his journey began. The move was emotional. It was not about money or fame. It was about comfort, trust and feeling at home again. Santos believe Neymar can still help them, even if he is not the same explosive player he once was.

Neymar’s World Cup 2026 Dream

There were also moments when things felt very dark. Reports say Neymar even thought about retirement because the injuries kept coming back. However, the dream of playing one more World Cup in 2026 changed his mindset. That goal is now pushing him forward.

Even at 34, Neymar’s name still carries weight. He is Brazil’s all-time top scorer, a record many thought would never be broken. He has played in World Cups, won trophies in Europe, and entertained fans with his skills for more than a decade.

Neymar and What Comes Next

On his birthday, messages flooded social media. Fans wished him well. Some joked about his injuries. Others said they just want to see him smiling on the pitch again, even if only for a short time.

No one knows what the future holds. Neymar may never return to his peak. But his fight to come back shows something important. He is not ready to give up yet.

At 34, Neymar’s career is no longer about proving himself. It is about one last run, one last chance to enjoy football, and maybe one final moment on the world’s biggest stage.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 1:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newsNeymarsports news

RELATED News

U19 World Cup 2026: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shine as India Crush Afghanistan to Reach Final

U19 World Cup 2026: Inspired by AB de Villiers, Aaron George Powers India to World Cup Final

U19 Cricket World Cup: Box Office! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Explodes with 68 off 33 vs Afghanistan as Fans Call Him “India’s Next Batting Sensation”

IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026: Who Is Faisal Shinozada? 17-Year-Old Afghanistan Star Unleashes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUU’ Celebration After Scoring Hundred

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinal: Matches, Teams, Venues, Timings & All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos After Gas Tanker Crash: No Food, No Water, Gas Still Leaking – When Will The 16-Hour Jam End?

How Amazon Plans To Use AI To Speed Up TV And Film Production, Explained

‘Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Is Not Good’: Supreme Court Bench Questions Continuation Of Detention, Urges Centre To Rethink Decision

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

‘No Reason To Believe Our Indian Friends Are Rethinking Oil Purchases’: Moscow Expresses Shock On India-Russia Oil Trade Amid US Pressure

‘Pretending To Sleep’: Indian-Origin Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman On US Flight, Faces Up To Two Years in Jail

What Is Anthropic AI And What Does This AI Automation Tool Do? New Update Leaves Markets Rattled After It Wipes Off Nearly $300 Billion

After Putin Call, Xi Jinping Speaks To Donald Trump Ahead Of April China Visit- What’s Emerging Among The ‘Big’ Three?

Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream
Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream
Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream
Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream

QUICK LINKS