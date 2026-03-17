Neymar Vows to Fight for FIFA World Cup Spot After Being Left Out of Latest Brazil Call-up

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has hit a significant speed bump for Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer. Neymar has admitted to feeling a deep sense of disappointment after being excluded from Carlo Ancelotti’s latest squad for the upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia in the United States. Despite the setback, the 34-year-old Santos forward remains defiant, insisting that his dream of representing the Selecao on the world stage is far from over.

The omission came on Monday when Ancelotti announced his roster for the final preparation matches before the definitive World Cup list is finalized. Neymar, who is still finding his feet after a grueling recovery from a torn ACL and meniscus injury suffered in October 2023, did not hide his emotions regarding the decision.

“I’m going to talk about it, because I can’t just let it slide. Of course, I’m upset and sad about not being called up,” Neymar said. However, he was quick to pivot toward a message of resilience. “But the focus remains day after day, training after training, game after game. We’re going to achieve our goal. There’s still one final call-up left for the World Cup, and my dream lives on. We’re in this together,” he added.

For Ancelotti, the decision was purely pragmatic. The Italian manager is prioritizing physical durability for a tournament that demands seven high-intensity matches in a very short window. Speaking on the snub, Ancelotti noted that Neymar’s talent is unquestioned, but his physical readiness remains the primary concern.

“Neymar is not at 100 percent, and therefore he is not on the list,” Ancelotti explained. “Neymar is not at 100 percent of his capability. If he can be at 100 percent physically, he can be there. Neymar could be at the World Cup. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities and maintaining good physical condition.”

The veteran forward has struggled for consistent minutes since returning to action with Santos. While he recently completed a full 90 minutes against Corinthians, he was notably rested for a clash against Mirassol—a match Ancelotti attended in person to scout potential talent. In his absence, the squad will lean on the likes of Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and the rising star Endrick.

With Brazil set to face France on March 26 in Boston and Croatia on March 31 in Orlando, Neymar now has exactly two months to change the narrative before the final World Cup squad is announced on May 18. For the man with 79 international goals, the mission is simple: stay injury-free and prove to the coaching staff that he can still compete at the highest level.

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