Home > Sports > ‘Two Coke Cans’: Former NFL Star Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Haley Baylee Over Humiliating Public Remarks About His Penis Size

Former NFL star Matt Kalil sues ex-wife Haley Baylee over viral “Two Coke Cans” remark, alleging invasion of privacy and seeking over $75,000 in damages.

Former NFL star Matt Kalil sues ex-wife Haley Baylee over viral “Two Coke Cans” remark. (Photo: X)
Former NFL star Matt Kalil sues ex-wife Haley Baylee over viral “Two Coke Cans” remark. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 7, 2026 14:53:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Former NFL offensive lineman and Pro Bowler Matt Kalil has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, influencer and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Baylee, over what he describes as humiliating and invasive public remarks about his penis size. 

The lawsuit, first reported by TMZ, stems from comments Baylee made during a livestream that later went viral across social media platforms.

According to court documents reviewed by TMZ, Kalil alleges that Baylee’s remarks amounted to an invasion of privacy and caused severe emotional distress, damaging both his personal life and reputation after his retirement from the National Football League (NFL). 

Lawsuit Filed

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, January 6, with Kalil seeking damages exceeding $75,000 and requesting a jury trial.

The controversy began when Baylee appeared on Twitch streamer Marlon Garcia’s Mar-Athon livestream in November 2025. 



During the broadcast, she publicly discussed intimate details of her former marriage, describing Kalil’s penis size as “two Coke cans, maybe even a third.” 

She further claimed that this was a major factor contributing to the breakdown of their marriage, which officially ended in divorce in 2022.

“Highly intimate and private facts” 

In the lawsuit, Kalil contends that these comments were “highly intimate and private facts” that should never have been shared publicly. He argues that the remarks triggered a wave of unwanted attention, invasive commentary, and online harassment, affecting not only him but also his family members.

Kalil also claims that his current wife, Keilani Asmus, received “disturbing” and “alarming” messages as a direct result of Baylee’s statements going viral.

The 36-year-old former NFL star, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2012 and later earned Pro Bowl honors, has also accused Baylee of unjust enrichment. 

According to the lawsuit, Kalil alleges that his ex-wife financially benefited from the controversy through increased engagement, viewership, and traffic across her social media platforms following the livestream.

Baylee, 33, has responded publicly to the lawsuit, expressing shock and emotional distress over Kalil’s legal action.

In a statement to Page Six, she said the lawsuit was unexpected and described the situation as deeply hurtful. “The truth is in the original livestream which is still live on Marlon’s YouTube account,” Baylee stated, adding that she spoke positively about Kalil in several parts of the conversation.

‘Emotional depth’ 

She further claimed that the viral clips circulating online do not reflect the full context of the hour-and-a-half-long discussion, which also touched on love, growth, and the emotional depth of their relationship. 

Baylee emphasized that she cares deeply about respecting Kalil’s privacy and the integrity of what they shared during their marriage.

Meanwhile, the controversy has continued to generate public attention. Reports showed that Kalil was recently offered $300,000 by adult webcam platform CamSoda to lead a “Big Confidence” campaign, though this offer is separate from the lawsuit and has further fueled online discussion.

Kalil and Baylee began dating after he was drafted into the NFL in 2012 and married in a lavish ceremony in Hawaii in 2015.

Baylee filed for divorce in May 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. As the lawsuit moves forward, the case has sparked broader conversations around privacy, consent, and the legal consequences of sharing intimate details in the age of viral content.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 63-Ball Century Against South Africa U19

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 2:53 PM IST
Tags: Haley BayleeMatt KalilMatt Kalil lawsuitNFL news

